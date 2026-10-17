SS Rajamouli Praises Ramayana Makers For Bringing Epic To The Big Screen On A Grand Scale
SS Rajamouli praises Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for bringing Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has praised director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for bringing the story of Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale. The filmmaker shared the new trailer of the upcoming film and wished the entire team good luck ahead of its release.
Taking to X, Rajamouli spoke about the importance of Ramayana and how it inspires storytellers across the country. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It’s a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team.”
#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/zRAQ54SfJm— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 17, 2026
The new trailer offers a fresh look at the much-awaited film, featuring more scenes with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. The 2-minute-36-second trailer begins with a voice describing a time when the world lived in peace and harmony. It says, “Before history was written... men walked among gods... and the world existed in perfect order.”
However, this peace is soon threatened by Ravana, whose rise to power changes the course of the world. The narration describes his arrival, saying, “But from the darkness rose an evil force... Ravana. Born from fire and fury, he bent the gods to his will and made the world his throne.” The trailer also offers a glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.
Ranbir’s Rama is seen preparing to face the responsibility that comes with his destiny. Determined to stop Ravana, he says, “If this is my fate... I will not hesitate to destroy him. If I don’t stop him... the world will fall.” The trailer ends with Ravana delivering a warning: “This is just... the beginning.”
The film’s first trailer received mixed reactions, with some viewers raising concerns about its visual effects and computer-generated imagery (CGI). The makers have asked audiences to watch the complete film in theatres before forming a final opinion. The new English-language international trailer offers another look at the film’s scale and visual presentation.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as a two-part epic. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.
The film is planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be shown in 3D, IMAX and other premium large formats. The makers have promised “the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever," highlighting their plans to bring the epic to audiences on a grand scale.