ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Praises Ramayana Makers For Bringing Epic To The Big Screen On A Grand Scale

SS Rajamouli Praises Ramayana Makers For Bringing Epic To The Big Screen On A Grand Scale ( Photo: Film Poster, IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has praised director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for bringing the story of Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale. The filmmaker shared the new trailer of the upcoming film and wished the entire team good luck ahead of its release.

Taking to X, Rajamouli spoke about the importance of Ramayana and how it inspires storytellers across the country. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It’s a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team.”

The new trailer offers a fresh look at the much-awaited film, featuring more scenes with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. The 2-minute-36-second trailer begins with a voice describing a time when the world lived in peace and harmony. It says, “Before history was written... men walked among gods... and the world existed in perfect order.” However, this peace is soon threatened by Ravana, whose rise to power changes the course of the world. The narration describes his arrival, saying, “But from the darkness rose an evil force... Ravana. Born from fire and fury, he bent the gods to his will and made the world his throne.” The trailer also offers a glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.