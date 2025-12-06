'You Must Be In Tears Right Now': Rajamouli Pens Emotional Note To Prabhas During Actor's Japan Visit
SS Rajamouli penned an emotional note as Prabhas received a grand welcome in Japan for Baahubali, with the actor expressing plans to revisit together.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas received an overwhelmingly warm welcome in Japan as he arrived for the release of Baahubali: The Epic. The moment became even more special after filmmaker SS Rajamouli penned a deeply emotional message to Prabhas. The latter has now shared the note on his social media handle along with a heartfelt reaction.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Prabhas shared two pictures, one of which is a letter penned by Rajamouli and the other is a moment from his Japan visit. The director, who has visited Japan several times and calls it his "second home", expressed joy over Prabhas finally experiencing the love of Japanese fans.
"Knowing you darling, if you've already tasted the love of the Japanese audience, you must be in tears right now. I've visited Japan four times, and every trip came with the same question again and again: when will Prabhas come here? The more they expressed their wish, the more I wanted you to experience the love they have for you, and for them to see how much you care for them too," Rajamouli wrote in the letter.
"Finally, my Baahubali has arrived in my second home. I hope you enjoy Japan as much as I have enjoyed every visit. To all my Japanese friends, love you all. Arigato gozaimasu," he further wrote.
Responding to his message, Prabhas wrote, "Daaaarlingggggg @ssrajamouli… love you so much. Missing you here in Japan… We'll both come again."
The actor is currently in Japan for the December 12 release of Baahubali: The Epic. Speaking at a special screening in Japan, Prabhas said, "Thanks for the love. After Baahubali, Rajamouli Garu, Shobhu Garu, and Lakshmi Garu, so everybody was speaking about you so beautifully, such beautiful fans, emotional people. And for the last 10 years, I've been hearing about Japan so much. So finally, I see you all. Thank you."
He shared that visiting Japan had been one of his long-time dreams. "It was my dream to come to Japan and meet you all in person. And I hope, like Lakshmi Garu, I also come every year and meet you," he said.
Speaking of Prabhas's upcoming films, the actor will soon be seen in The Raja Saab, scheduled to be released on January 9, 2026. He also has Spirit, Fauzi, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in the pipeline.
