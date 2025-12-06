ETV Bharat / entertainment

'You Must Be In Tears Right Now': Rajamouli Pens Emotional Note To Prabhas During Actor's Japan Visit

Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas received an overwhelmingly warm welcome in Japan as he arrived for the release of Baahubali: The Epic. The moment became even more special after filmmaker SS Rajamouli penned a deeply emotional message to Prabhas. The latter has now shared the note on his social media handle along with a heartfelt reaction.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Prabhas shared two pictures, one of which is a letter penned by Rajamouli and the other is a moment from his Japan visit. The director, who has visited Japan several times and calls it his "second home", expressed joy over Prabhas finally experiencing the love of Japanese fans.

"Knowing you darling, if you've already tasted the love of the Japanese audience, you must be in tears right now. I've visited Japan four times, and every trip came with the same question again and again: when will Prabhas come here? The more they expressed their wish, the more I wanted you to experience the love they have for you, and for them to see how much you care for them too," Rajamouli wrote in the letter.