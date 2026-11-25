ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Release May Be Postponed, Here's Why

SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Release May Be Postponed ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, may not be released in theatres as planned in April 2027. The film, which is currently scheduled to arrive on April 7, 2027, is reportedly heading for a postponement as the makers want more time to complete its visual effects (VFX) and post-production work.

According to reports by a few webloids, Rajamouli wants to review the VFX work before taking a final call on the film’s release date. Given the scale of the project and its extensive use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), the director reportedly does not want to rush the technical work to meet the announced deadline.

A report claims that the makers are considering three possible release dates: July 29, August 5 and August 12, 2027. While all three dates are reportedly under consideration, August is said to be the preferred release window at present. However, the makers are yet to confirm any change in the schedule or announce a new date. April 7, 2027, remains the film’s officially announced release date for now. This comes after the film’s team shared an update on its production on November 15. Responding to a fan on X, the official Varanasi account confirmed that the shooting had been completed and that post-production, CGI work and re-recording were underway. The team also said that dubbing was yet to begin.