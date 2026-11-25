SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Release May Be Postponed, Here's Why
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, may skip its April 2027 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, may not be released in theatres as planned in April 2027. The film, which is currently scheduled to arrive on April 7, 2027, is reportedly heading for a postponement as the makers want more time to complete its visual effects (VFX) and post-production work.
According to reports by a few webloids, Rajamouli wants to review the VFX work before taking a final call on the film’s release date. Given the scale of the project and its extensive use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), the director reportedly does not want to rush the technical work to meet the announced deadline.
A report claims that the makers are considering three possible release dates: July 29, August 5 and August 12, 2027. While all three dates are reportedly under consideration, August is said to be the preferred release window at present. However, the makers are yet to confirm any change in the schedule or announce a new date. April 7, 2027, remains the film’s officially announced release date for now.
This comes after the film’s team shared an update on its production on November 15. Responding to a fan on X, the official Varanasi account confirmed that the shooting had been completed and that post-production, CGI work and re-recording were underway. The team also said that dubbing was yet to begin.
"Shooting ayipoyindi. Post-production avuthundi. CG work is going on. RR is going on. Dubbing start cheyyaali," the team wrote.
@PVallipair72764 Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi… CG works going on. RR Going on… Dubbing start cheyyaali… If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast.💥 ☄️— Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) November 15, 2026
With the film’s technical work still underway, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether Varanasi will skip its April 2027 release and arrive in theatres later in the year.
Varanasi is a large-scale action-adventure film that combines mythology, time travel and action. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra and Lord Rama, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of Kumbha. Prakash Raj is also part of the cast.
Directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by KL Narayana, the film has music by MM Keeravani. It also marks the first collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The director has previously revealed that Varanasi is the first non-English film to be shot entirely in IMAX.