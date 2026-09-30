ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajamouli 'Cried After Watching' Don't Trouble The Trouble, Hints At Big Hit For Fahadh Faasil's Telugu Lead Debut

Hyderabad: Fahadh Faasil's fantasy entertainer Don't Trouble The Trouble is set to hit theatres on October 2, marking his first solo lead role in Telugu. Ahead of the release, the film's grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with NTR and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli attending the ceremony. Rajamouli, who is presenting the film, got emotional while talking about his experience of watching it and expressed confidence in its success.

"I immediately said okay," Rajamouli recalled, explaining that he was impressed by the story. He later shared his experience of watching the finished film, saying he laughed and cried while watching it and found it deeply touching. He also singled out child actor Sara, praising her performance and saying she even managed to dominate Fahadh in some portions.

"I cried after watching this film. I am so emotionally connected to it. This will definitely be a big hit," Rajamouli said at the event. He also praised Fahadh's performance and said the actor has already become close to the Telugu audience. The filmmaker also recalled how the project came together. Three years ago, director Shashank Yeleti approached him with a one-line idea about "a man who kidnapped a ghost". Rajamouli initially asked him to narrate the story within five minutes, but ended up listening to the entire narration for nearly three hours.

Rajamouli was also all praise for Fahadh. Calling himself a fan of the Malayalam actor, he spoke about Fahadh's ability to bring something different to every role. With Don't Trouble the Trouble, Fahadh is making his first solo lead appearance in a Telugu film, adding another important chapter to his growing presence in the Telugu industry.

NTR, who attended the event as chief guest, echoed Rajamouli's praise for Fahadh. He said he admires very few actors in the country and named Fahadh as one of them. "Fahadh is an actor that the country should be proud of. His first film as a lead actor in Telugu should be a great success," NTR said. He also wished the film success and said he hoped it would become a milestone for director Shashank and producer S.S. Karthikeya.

For Karthikeya, the event was particularly special as Don't Trouble The Trouble marks his first film as a producer. NTR's presence made the occasion even more emotional for him. Karthikeya thanked NTR for attending the event and supporting his debut production. "I am crazy about Fahadh Faasil's films. I am lucky to have done a film with him," Karthikeya said. He also revealed that the team shot across 75 real locations in Hyderabad and described the film as a complete family entertainer.

Fahadh, meanwhile, said the film holds a special place in his career. He revealed that much of the film was shot in real locations and thanked the producers and the entire team for their support. Don't Trouble The Trouble, directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by Shobhu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and S.S. Karthikeya, is presented by Rajamouli. Backed by Arka Media Works and Showing Business, the fantasy entertainer is releasing worldwide on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.