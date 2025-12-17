SS Rajamouli's Big Questions To James Cameron After Watching Avatar Fire And Ash: From Jake Sully's Dilemma To AI Fears
SS Rajamouli discussed storytelling, characters, VFX challenges, cinema's future and AI in a detailed conversation with James Cameron.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Avatar: Fire and Ash, even before its theatrical release, has found an early admirer in filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The director of RRR revealed that he had the unique opportunity to watch James Cameron's science fiction movie before viewers around the globe.
Rajamouli called the movie "an absolute pleasure" and praised its intricate world-building, characters, and visuals. He also had a lengthy discussion with Cameron about storytelling, character conflicts, visual effects, the future of cinema, and the disruptive potential of generative AI.
What stood out during the interaction was not just Rajamouli's admiration for the film, but the filmmaker-to-filmmaker questions he posed. These are the main queries SS Rajamouli posed to James Cameron following his viewing of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
What Drives You Forward At The Writing Table?
Rajamouli began by reflecting on what lingered with him long after the film ended - Jake Sully's moral dilemma. He noted that the emotional conflict is still at the heart of Avatar movies despite their vast worlds, multiple subplots, and diverse cast of characters.
"Avatar has, like, innumerable sub-worlds in it. There are so many characters, strong characters, fun characters, complex characters. And I'm sure you have many more characters in your mind than in the film. So when you have so much information, so much of playthings around you, which one do you give precedence? The emotional crux of the characters, or can't you separate them? I want to know at the writing table, what drives you forward?"
- Cameron clarified that writing is the cornerstone of everything he does, particularly when creating characters for particular actors. He talked about how each character carries bits and pieces of his own feelings and experiences, and how internal conflicts, especially Jake's struggles as a father and a warrior, become the core of the story.
Did You Start Falling In Love With Miles Quaritch?
Rajamouli then turned his attention to one of the film's most complex characters: Miles Quaritch. He stated that while Quaritch was easy to hate in the first Avatar, Fire and Ash made it harder to see him as a straightforward antagonist.
"I want to hate him, but I can't. I want to side with him, but I can't. Did you develop a special affinity towards Miles as the character evolved?"
- Cameron acknowledged that Quaritch has grown increasingly layered across the films. He spoke about the character's identity crisis, his complicated sense of fatherhood, and how Spider becomes the emotional intersection connecting Jake, Quaritch, Neytiri and Kiri.
Why Does Neytiri Feel So Different This Time, And Was That Intentional?
Speaking about Neytiri, Rajamouli noted the stark contrast between her introduction in the first Avatar and her presence in Fire and Ash. She used to arouse immediate affection, but now she seems consumed by grief and anger.
"You don't want to see her this way, yet you understand her pain. And you can sense a confrontation coming as soon as Warang shows up. How did you shape this conflict?"
- Some of the most poignant moments between Neytiri and Warang, according to Cameron, were unplanned in the original script but were discovered during the filming process. He explained how the team was able to experiment, develop scenes naturally, and let the movie "tell them what it wanted to be."
How Do You Determine When to Give Up the Original Concept?
Rajamouli discussed the difficulty filmmakers encounter when original concepts start to shift during post-production, drawing from his personal experience.
"When new shapes and meanings emerge during editing, how do you decide whether to stick to the original idea or surrender to what the film is becoming?"
- Cameron responded that instinct and a refined creative filter guide such decisions, and added that filmmaking is a constant process of discovery rather than rigid execution.
Is the rising cost of VFX becoming unsustainable?
One of Rajamouli's most important questions highlighted a worry that filmmakers everywhere share: the increasing expense of visual effects.
"VFX costs have gone up four or five times, while major studios are shutting down. Is there a solution to this problem?"
- Cameron agreed that the situation presents a serious threat to large-scale theatrical filmmaking. With declining theatre revenues and increasing production costs, he warned that ambitious epics may soon be impossible to approve unless the industry finds ways to change.
How Can Theatres Bring Audiences Back?
Rajamouli pointed out that while big films still draw crowds, premium large-format screens make up only a small percentage of theatres.
"Is it solely the responsibility of filmmakers to create spectacle, or should exhibitors also rethink how theatres function?"
- Cameron suggested that theatres must offer something fundamentally different from home viewing. He advocated for properly executed stereoscopic 3D and better projection technologies as a way to restore cinema's sense of wonder.
Will Generative AI Replace Creative Filmmakers?
Rajamouli tackled the rising worry about generative AI as the last and possibly the most urgent question.
"Are we heading towards a future where films can be created entirely through text or image prompts? And if that happens, what becomes of creative artists like us?"
- Cameron was certain in his response. He warned against bypassing actors and human collaboration, calling such a future "dangerous" and creatively limiting. While acknowledging that AI could help streamline VFX workflows and reduce costs, he stated that true originality can never emerge from systems trained only on what already exists.
Distributed by 20th Century Studios and produced by Lightstorm Entertainment, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the third instalment in the Avatar franchise. The film is scheduled for release on December 19. Two additional sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are scheduled to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.
