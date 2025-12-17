ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli's Big Questions To James Cameron After Watching Avatar Fire And Ash: From Jake Sully's Dilemma To AI Fears

Hyderabad: Avatar: Fire and Ash, even before its theatrical release, has found an early admirer in filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The director of RRR revealed that he had the unique opportunity to watch James Cameron's science fiction movie before viewers around the globe.

Rajamouli called the movie "an absolute pleasure" and praised its intricate world-building, characters, and visuals. He also had a lengthy discussion with Cameron about storytelling, character conflicts, visual effects, the future of cinema, and the disruptive potential of generative AI.

What stood out during the interaction was not just Rajamouli's admiration for the film, but the filmmaker-to-filmmaker questions he posed. These are the main queries SS Rajamouli posed to James Cameron following his viewing of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What Drives You Forward At The Writing Table?

Rajamouli began by reflecting on what lingered with him long after the film ended - Jake Sully's moral dilemma. He noted that the emotional conflict is still at the heart of Avatar movies despite their vast worlds, multiple subplots, and diverse cast of characters.

"Avatar has, like, innumerable sub-worlds in it. There are so many characters, strong characters, fun characters, complex characters. And I'm sure you have many more characters in your mind than in the film. So when you have so much information, so much of playthings around you, which one do you give precedence? The emotional crux of the characters, or can't you separate them? I want to know at the writing table, what drives you forward?"

- Cameron clarified that writing is the cornerstone of everything he does, particularly when creating characters for particular actors. He talked about how each character carries bits and pieces of his own feelings and experiences, and how internal conflicts, especially Jake's struggles as a father and a warrior, become the core of the story.

Did You Start Falling In Love With Miles Quaritch?

Rajamouli then turned his attention to one of the film's most complex characters: Miles Quaritch. He stated that while Quaritch was easy to hate in the first Avatar, Fire and Ash made it harder to see him as a straightforward antagonist.

"I want to hate him, but I can't. I want to side with him, but I can't. Did you develop a special affinity towards Miles as the character evolved?"

- Cameron acknowledged that Quaritch has grown increasingly layered across the films. He spoke about the character's identity crisis, his complicated sense of fatherhood, and how Spider becomes the emotional intersection connecting Jake, Quaritch, Neytiri and Kiri.

Why Does Neytiri Feel So Different This Time, And Was That Intentional?

Speaking about Neytiri, Rajamouli noted the stark contrast between her introduction in the first Avatar and her presence in Fire and Ash. She used to arouse immediate affection, but now she seems consumed by grief and anger.

"You don't want to see her this way, yet you understand her pain. And you can sense a confrontation coming as soon as Warang shows up. How did you shape this conflict?"