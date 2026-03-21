SS Rajamouli Calls It 'Masterclass', Prakash Raj Takes A Dig: Dhurandhar 2 Sees Divided Reactions Amid Box Office Buzz
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 earns strong praise from top filmmakers and actors but also faces criticism and political debate.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 21, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has gone far beyond box office numbers, turning into a full-blown conversation across the film industry and political circles. Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the high-stakes spy thriller has drawn reactions ranging from glowing praise to sharp criticism.
Joining the wave of appreciation is filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, whose latest tweet has grabbed attention. Calling the sequel superior to its predecessor, he wrote that the film "surpassed the original in both scale and soul." He praised its writing, casting, and emotional depth, noting how the narrative "weaves plot twists that create genuine tension." Rajamouli also highlighted Ranveer Singh's performance, calling it a "masterclass in acting," especially in emotionally intense sequences. He further applauded R. Madhavan for effectively portraying "the helplessness and frustration of a nation."
I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026
The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.
The writing manages to weave plot twists that…
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan echoed similar sentiments, calling the film the beginning of a "new era in filmmaking." He urged the industry to see the film as a positive shift rather than a threat, praising Aditya Dhar's "vision, passion and audacity." According to Roshan, Dhurandhar 2 signals a necessary evolution in storytelling and scale in Indian cinema.
.@AdityaDharFilms pic.twitter.com/rBMMxcRPRY— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 20, 2026
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his outspoken views, described the film as a "cinematic disruptor." While praising its grounded storytelling and realistic action, he also used the film to critique mainstream Bollywood formulas. He argued that Dhurandhar 2 breaks away from the trope of invincible heroes, instead presenting a flawed, human protagonist. Varma went as far as to call the film a "verdict" against exaggerated, over-the-top cinema, suggesting it could redefine audience expectations.
The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR.— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 20, 2026
It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema.
The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home .
The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which…
Among actors, the appreciation has been equally strong. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun described the film as "patriotism with swag," calling it a proud and high-energy cinematic experience. He praised its "clap-trapping moments," technical brilliance, and Ranveer Singh's performance, saying the actor was "on fire."
Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026
A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽
BLAST! 💥
Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .
So proud to have a…
Superstar Mahesh Babu termed the film a "standing ovation-worthy experience," highlighting its precise execution and calling it one of Ranveer's finest performances. He also appreciated the film's music and the contributions of the supporting cast.
#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Special mention to Maddy’s performance…— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 19, 2026
Actor Preity Zinta added a personal touch to the praise, calling the film "mindblowing" and applauding every department from direction and acting to editing and casting. She described Ranveer Singh's performance as "stunning," while also appreciating Sanjay Dutt for his "swag" and Rakesh Bedi for his comic timing. She even shared that both she and her mother wanted to rewatch the film in theatres, underlining its strong emotional impact.
Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026
Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ
However, the overwhelmingly positive reactions have not gone unquestioned. Actor Prakash Raj took a subtle dig at the wave of celebrity endorsements. Responding to posts highlighting praise from multiple South stars, he hinted that such reactions might stem from "obligations" rather than genuine opinion. His cryptic remark added a contrasting voice to the otherwise celebratory narrative.
Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking https://t.co/iB01E1sp7K— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2026
Beyond the film fraternity, Dhurandhar 2 has also sparked political debate. Some leaders have supported the film, stating that cinema often reflects societal realities and should be viewed as a creative interpretation of events. Others, however, have criticised the film for allegedly pushing a specific narrative and raising concerns about its portrayal of sensitive subjects and communities.
Me .. Bahut Door from #Dhurandhar ….are you #justasking pic.twitter.com/UniBXj8mCN— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2026
Certain political voices have argued that such films risk deepening divisions, while others have defended the filmmakers' right to tell stories they believe will resonate with audiences. The debate has added another layer to the film's already massive public attention. Despite the divided opinions, the impact of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is undeniable.
Read More
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