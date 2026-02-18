ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Tied To The String': Sriram Emani's Jam Boy Explores Identity, Immigration And Control

"Cultural identity to a human being is what manja is to a kite. As long as the kite is tied to its string, it can soar higher and higher with grace and direction. But the moment that string is cut, it becomes a kati patang, drifting wherever the wind takes it."

That, says filmmaker Sriram Emani, is what happens when we lose touch with our soul, our identity, our traditions, our heritage. We may still be moving, but we are no longer steering. And when you are not anchored in who you are, the world will program you into what it pleases.

That metaphor lies at the heart of Jam Boy, a 22-minute dystopian sci-fi short written, directed, co-produced and headlined by Emani. The film had its premiere at the recently concluded DC Independent Film Festival in Washington, D.C where it was the only Indian title in the race this year. Jam Boy bagged the top honour in the competition section, outshining the docu-series Unbreakable Soul and the animated series City Don’t Sleep.

Born to Telugu parents and raised in Mumbai with roots in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam, Emani, a graduate of IIT Bombay and MIT, followed his heart to establish IndianRaga, a startup where art meets entrepreneurship.

Filmmaking, he says, evolved naturally as the next chapter of his creative journey in the United States, though migration itself was never part of a grand design.

“I never really thought of it as moving out of India,” he says. “After my MBA, I spent 15 weeks being hosted by 50 different families across the U.S. I stayed in their homes and saw how they preserved Indian culture. And somehow, I just ended up staying.”

It has now been 15 years since he first set foot in America. Yet Emani insists he does not see himself as someone who has “left” India. Emani says he still considers himself someone who will live in both countries.

Debut films mostly come from personal space and Jam Boy in this regard is no different. It is a condensed, riveting, and sharp commentary on ambition, belonging, emigrant dreams versus lived realities and the young in pursuit of the American Dream. Sriram plays a character who shares his name.

Jam Boy was the only Indian title at DCIFF 2026 (Photo: Special arrangement)

During his years in the West, the artist in him kept his eyes and ears open, absorbing everything happening to and around him. The jarring incidents of ethnic racism, the subtler “model minority” myth, and more such observations documented in his subconscious eventually became the seed for Jam Boy.

“How can a visa decide whether you can go see your mother?”

It is a question that Sriram says has troubled him for years. During periods of H1B uncertainty, he recalls, immigrants would stand at airports calling lawyers in panic: Can I board this flight? If I leave, will I be allowed back in?

“We pay taxes. We are well-educated. We do everything right. And then to be treated like this?”

Yet, for Emani, the more unsettling realisation was not just external othering. The worst was internal compromise a sort of "self-editing" to fit in.

“When people asked for my name and struggled to pronounce it, I’d say, just call me Sri or Sam. Then I thought, wait, if you can say Schwarzenegger, you can say Sriram. It's an easy name. Why am I doing this to myself?”

Sriram Emani with co-star in a still from Jam Boy (Photo: Special arrangement)

He remembers how it started with tiny erasures, like hesitating to mention his Carnatic music training. Feeling self-conscious about wearing a kurta while taking public transport. Thinking twice before heating Indian food in a university or office microwave (probably before the Indian couple won a $200,000 settlement over 'food racism' at a US university).

These small acts, he later realised, were a thread loosening from the string.

He recounts stories of immigrants unable to return home for weddings, funerals or emergencies because of visa complications. That helplessness led to existential questions: What are we even achieving? What’s the point?

Jam Boy translates that emotional conflict into dystopia. The film imagines a system that controls not just careers, but movement, identity and even reproduction.

A still from Jam Boy (Photo: Special arrangement)

Bringing this project to life took Emani a year and a half. He admits that the first draft felt a bit overdone until the urgency of the future began to settle in on him.