'Tied To The String': Sriram Emani's Jam Boy Explores Identity, Immigration And Control
Sriram Emani's Jam Boy questions what happens when ambition costs you your anchor. The 22-minute short won in its category at the DCIFF 2026.
By Minal Rudra
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
"Cultural identity to a human being is what manja is to a kite. As long as the kite is tied to its string, it can soar higher and higher with grace and direction. But the moment that string is cut, it becomes a kati patang, drifting wherever the wind takes it."
That, says filmmaker Sriram Emani, is what happens when we lose touch with our soul, our identity, our traditions, our heritage. We may still be moving, but we are no longer steering. And when you are not anchored in who you are, the world will program you into what it pleases.
That metaphor lies at the heart of Jam Boy, a 22-minute dystopian sci-fi short written, directed, co-produced and headlined by Emani. The film had its premiere at the recently concluded DC Independent Film Festival in Washington, D.C where it was the only Indian title in the race this year. Jam Boy bagged the top honour in the competition section, outshining the docu-series Unbreakable Soul and the animated series City Don’t Sleep.
Born to Telugu parents and raised in Mumbai with roots in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam, Emani, a graduate of IIT Bombay and MIT, followed his heart to establish IndianRaga, a startup where art meets entrepreneurship.
Filmmaking, he says, evolved naturally as the next chapter of his creative journey in the United States, though migration itself was never part of a grand design.
“I never really thought of it as moving out of India,” he says. “After my MBA, I spent 15 weeks being hosted by 50 different families across the U.S. I stayed in their homes and saw how they preserved Indian culture. And somehow, I just ended up staying.”
It has now been 15 years since he first set foot in America. Yet Emani insists he does not see himself as someone who has “left” India. Emani says he still considers himself someone who will live in both countries.
Debut films mostly come from personal space and Jam Boy in this regard is no different. It is a condensed, riveting, and sharp commentary on ambition, belonging, emigrant dreams versus lived realities and the young in pursuit of the American Dream. Sriram plays a character who shares his name.
During his years in the West, the artist in him kept his eyes and ears open, absorbing everything happening to and around him. The jarring incidents of ethnic racism, the subtler “model minority” myth, and more such observations documented in his subconscious eventually became the seed for Jam Boy.
“How can a visa decide whether you can go see your mother?”
It is a question that Sriram says has troubled him for years. During periods of H1B uncertainty, he recalls, immigrants would stand at airports calling lawyers in panic: Can I board this flight? If I leave, will I be allowed back in?
“We pay taxes. We are well-educated. We do everything right. And then to be treated like this?”
Yet, for Emani, the more unsettling realisation was not just external othering. The worst was internal compromise a sort of "self-editing" to fit in.
“When people asked for my name and struggled to pronounce it, I’d say, just call me Sri or Sam. Then I thought, wait, if you can say Schwarzenegger, you can say Sriram. It's an easy name. Why am I doing this to myself?”
He remembers how it started with tiny erasures, like hesitating to mention his Carnatic music training. Feeling self-conscious about wearing a kurta while taking public transport. Thinking twice before heating Indian food in a university or office microwave (probably before the Indian couple won a $200,000 settlement over 'food racism' at a US university).
These small acts, he later realised, were a thread loosening from the string.
He recounts stories of immigrants unable to return home for weddings, funerals or emergencies because of visa complications. That helplessness led to existential questions: What are we even achieving? What’s the point?
Jam Boy translates that emotional conflict into dystopia. The film imagines a system that controls not just careers, but movement, identity and even reproduction.
Bringing this project to life took Emani a year and a half. He admits that the first draft felt a bit overdone until the urgency of the future began to settle in on him.
“We’re already annoyed by social media algorithms aggressively optimising our feeds,” he says. “Now imagine optimisation extending into something as intimate as mandatory ovulation trackers.”
Initially, he set the story in 2060, but with the rapid changes in global politics, that year felt too far-fetched.
“After the U.S. elections and policy conversations, I moved it to 2040. Then I removed dates entirely. In the whole film, you won’t see any dates. Now it feels like it could be happening right now.”
In the world of Jam Boy, people are “going quiet," and this two-word phrase triggers anxiety and builds pressure, for it captures a sad reality for people trapped in a system from which escape seems impossible. It refers to individuals whose bodies function, but whose souls are disconnected as they slip into the spiral of "going quiet, rebooting, and returning."
Breaking down the idea of "going quiet," Sriram says, “When you lose touch with your identity, your body keeps working but your soul has lost connection with your mind,” he explains. “Then you can be programmed however they want.”
Some of the dystopian elements, like hormone tracking before people “go quiet” and ovulation monitors, might seem extreme. Yet, Emani believes they reflect a reality we’re already inching toward.
“Everything today is being optimised. I’ve seen friends calculating maternity leave and going through performance reviews right before going into labour. Something joyful like having a child becomes a spreadsheet. Then fertility drops and governments start incentivising births. Something natural becomes state policy.”
In that sense, Jam Boy is less about a futuristic theme and more about contemporary anxieties pushed to their logical endpoint.
If the challenges faced are deeply personal, the answer must also come from within.
The film’s central idea is to "break the pattern." Sounds deceptively simple but impossible for a small cog in the large wheel.
In one of his most intimate choices, Emani casts his real-life mother, Manga Emani as his on-screen mom. It is she who delivers the profound advice to pull him out of the rut.
“Mothers observe everything,” he says. “They know something is wrong even if they don’t know exactly what. It's she who tells my character to break the pattern. Break the cycle through one small change.” No matter how hard he tries, the myth of upward mobility within rigid systems brings him back to zero.
Sriram's character slogs day and night in hope to accumulate enough travel credits to fly back to India. The 'credits' here here are points earned by completing assigned tasks within a fixed time.
“You work the system, you rise,” Sriram, still trusting the system, tells a co-star only to hear an eye-opening retort: “No. You sink slower.”
It is a line that captures the suffocating logic of hyper-competitive structures where success may simply mean delaying collapse. In Jam Boy, it's "going quiet."
One of the most striking motifs in Jam Boy is food. "You are what you eat" fits perfectly here.
The film opens with Sriram attempting to make pulihora (tamarind rice), following a recipe handed down from his grandmother to his mother, and from his mother to him.
“Food is the most universally relatable thing across cultures,” Emani says. “You can change your accent, your clothes, your music and the way you look. But you can’t change the food that makes your heart go wow. Taste is the ultimate form of rebellion.”
Food, he believes, connects people to ancestry in a visceral way,
“When someone sees a dabba with homemade food, even if they don’t know your culture, they instantly know it was made with love. Sharing food is a fundamental human experience. That’s why food is one of the central themes in the film.”
Emani was very clear about the film’s visual grammar. Warm colours signify connection, while colder tones signal isolation.
“Whenever my character has human connection, I wanted warm colours. Whenever connection is taken away, it’s cold blues and sterile tones.” Even makeup, costumes, and lighting complement that theme. “In office scenes, I asked for a little more white on my skin so we look pale, almost skeletal. The freezing is the environment of the world that’s been created, not just the air conditioner.”
Taking on the roles of writer, director, actor, and producer all at once was a challenge, but careful planning made it manageable.
“We planned everything in advance. Shot lists, camera angles, continuity... everything. I surrounded myself with experts so I could focus on performance and storytelling.” Jam Boy has cinematography by Giovanni Alfonzetti, Joyce Lai heading production design, editing by Louis Leuci, and an original score by Hao-Ting Shih.
As we move towards the end of the conversation, he talks about how Jam Boy became title of the film.
“I first had another title. Then I stumbled upon the concept of jam boys from colonial times and it instantly resonated,” he says. He draws parallels between colonial labour and modern tech labour.
For the unversed, historically, ‘jam boys’ were said to be Indian men employed by British colonial golfers, allegedly covered in jam to distract insects.
“Back then they removed actual bugs for colonisers. Now we are digital jam boys debugging for tech companies. And unlike historical labourers, the irony is today’s immigrants face the experience but can’t even go home.”
More than a takeaway, Emani aimed to leave the audience with a thought rather than a question. "What happens when ambition costs you your anchor?"
He returns to the kati patang metaphor.
Without sounding cynical, Emani shares, "In a world increasingly determined to optimise, categorise and control, identity may be the last form of agency left."
"So, hold on to the string," he signs off.
