Sreeleela Completes MBBS After Six Years, Graduation Videos Go Viral

The convocation ceremony took place on February 10. Several photos and videos circulating online show the 24-year-old actor dressed in a maroon graduation gown and cap as she walked on stage to receive her degree. In one clip, Sreeleela is seen waiting in line with her classmates before her name is announced. She accepts her certificate with a smile and later hugs her family members as she steps off the stage.

Hyderabad: Actor Sreeleela has completed her MBBS degree, with videos from her graduation ceremony going viral on social media and drawing praise from fans across the country. The actor officially graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai after balancing her medical education with a busy film career.

Another video shows Sreeleela and her batchmates taking the Hippocratic Oath. As the group is declared officially doctors, she is seen cheering and celebrating with her friends. Social media users congratulated her, referring to her achievement as inspiring, considering how hard it is to earn a medical degree while working in the film industry.

The period of study required for the completion of a course of MBBS in India is typically around five or six years. Many netizens said they were impressed that Sreeleela managed to complete the demanding course while continuing to appear in major films.

Sreeleela was born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, United States, and was raised in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, a Bengaluru-based gynaecologist, has been credited as a strong influence in Sreeleela's decision to pursue MMBS. The actor has once spoken about the importance of education alongside her career in cinema.

She started her acting career with the Telugu film Chitrangada in 2017 and then went on to make her Kannada film debut with a leading role in Kiss in the year 2019. Later, she acted in many Telugu films such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Guntur Kaaram. She also appeared in Pushpa 2: The Rule and has several projects lined up ahead. These include her Hindi debut in an Anurag Basu film opposite Kartik Aaryan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan, and a film with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.