Squid Game Star Lee Jung Jae Shares Selfie With 'Respected Icon' Shah Rukh Khan - Fans Go Wild!
Lee Jung Jae and Shah Rukh Khan's selfie from an event thrilled fans, uniting global icons from Korea and Bollywood in an unforgettable crossover.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a crossover no one anticipated, Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have ignited the internet with a single selfie. On October 18, the South Korean actor shared a photo on Instagram that immediately went viral, uniting fans from both sides of Asia in excitement and disbelief.
Lee Jung Jae, who has over 7.4 million followers, posted the picture with the caption, "Honored to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," tagging the Indian superstar's account. In the photo, both actors are seen smiling warmly at the camera.
The post has since flooded social media platforms with reactions about what brought the two together. Many fans are now wondering if Shah Rukh Khan, who has more than 48.6 million followers on Instagram, will follow Lee Jung Jae back or perhaps share the photo on his own feed.
According to reports, the two legends likely met during a recent event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 16 and 17, where some of the world's biggest names gathered. The glitzy affair brought together the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, who appeared on stage together for the first time in public.
Other notable visitors were YouTuber MrBeast, basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, iShowSpeed, tennis great Novak Djokovic, and businessman Gary Vaynerchuk. Representing South Korea alongside Lee Jung Jae were actor Lee Byung Hun and director Yoon Je Kyoon.
During the event, SRK was asked about the possibility of a film featuring all three Khans. He said, "It will be a dream if the three of us are together." Salman Khan quickly quipped, "Try and say that here that nobody can afford us three in a film together."
Shah Rukh then added, 'I don't want to say it in Saudi, because everybody will get up and say, Habibi, Habibi, done, done, done," sending the audience into fits of laughter.
