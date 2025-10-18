ETV Bharat / entertainment

Squid Game Star Lee Jung Jae Shares Selfie With 'Respected Icon' Shah Rukh Khan - Fans Go Wild!

Hyderabad: In a crossover no one anticipated, Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have ignited the internet with a single selfie. On October 18, the South Korean actor shared a photo on Instagram that immediately went viral, uniting fans from both sides of Asia in excitement and disbelief.

Lee Jung Jae, who has over 7.4 million followers, posted the picture with the caption, "Honored to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," tagging the Indian superstar's account. In the photo, both actors are seen smiling warmly at the camera.

The post has since flooded social media platforms with reactions about what brought the two together. Many fans are now wondering if Shah Rukh Khan, who has more than 48.6 million followers on Instagram, will follow Lee Jung Jae back or perhaps share the photo on his own feed.