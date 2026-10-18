ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spirit Release Date Out: Prabhas' Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 In Diwali 2027?

Hyderabad: The Diwali 2027 box office race is already generating buzz, with Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit set to compete with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced a new release date for his much-anticipated film, bringing the two big projects into the same festive release window. The announcement has now sparked discussions about a potential box office clash between two of the most talked-about upcoming Indian films.

Taking to X on Sunday, Vanga revealed that Spirit, which stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 29, 2027. The film was previously scheduled for December 2026 before its release was pushed back. Sharing the announcement, the filmmaker had teased fans with a new poster featuring Prabhas, promising a fresh look at the actor along with the revised release date.

With Spirit now scheduled for October 29, the films could arrive just days apart. However, the final release plans for Ramayana Part 2 will determine whether the proposed clash takes place as expected.

Ramayana Part 2, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is also planned for a Diwali 2027 release. While its exact release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to arrive around November 5, 2027, according to the information shared about its release plans. The second installment features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol is also associated with the ambitious project, adding to the anticipation surrounding its cast.

What Are Fans Saying About The Clash?

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions online, with some fans excited about the prospect of a massive festive box office showdown, while others believe the films should avoid competing directly. One social media user described the potential clash as a huge cinematic event but argued that Spirit should consider moving away from the Ramayana sequel. The user pointed out that the two films offer very different experiences, with Spirit expected to be an action-driven drama and Ramayana drawing on India's cultural and religious traditions.

The user also speculated that Ramayana Part 2 might need additional time to be completed, suggesting that a postponement could be preferable to rushing the film. However, this was only a personal prediction, not a confirmed reason behind either film's release plans. Another user suggested that Vanga's friendship with Ranbir Kapoor could mean the filmmaker would have discussed the release window before announcing the date. The user further speculated that Ramayana Part 2 might move to Diwali 2028. Others argued that Ramayana Part 2 had been announced for Diwali 2027 well in advance and should stick to the planned window. One X user also predicted that Spirit could eventually move to Christmas 2027, though no such change has been announced.

All About Spirit

Spirit marks Vanga's first directorial venture after the 2023 blockbuster Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Although the makers have kept much of the plot under wraps, promotional material has hinted at a story involving a disgraced police officer. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga are producing the film under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. With Spirit now targeting Diwali 2027, all eyes will be on the makers of Ramayana Part 2 and their next release announcement.