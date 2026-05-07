Spirit On Track: Prabhas Gears Up For Massive Action Schedule In Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film
Prabhas has begun training for an intense action schedule in Spirit as makers dismiss delay rumours and confirm the film's March 2027 Eid release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 7, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Prabhas is all set to dive into one of the biggest action schedules of his career for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to media reports, Spirit is preparing for an elaborate 20-day action schedule that will begin in mid-May. Prabhas has reportedly already started physical training and rehearsals to prepare for the demanding scenes. Sources close to the production say director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has personally designed this action block to deliver a raw and realistic cinematic experience.
The development comes amid ongoing rumours about the film getting delayed, the makers have now officially confirmed that the much-awaited project is progressing as planned and will hit theatres on March 5, 2027. The confirmation has come as a major relief for fans who were worried about possible postponements. The film as scheduled will arrive during the Eid 2027 season and is expected to clash with Salman Khan's release, making it one of the biggest box-office face-offs in recent years.
The film has been carrying massive buzz ever since it was announced. After the blockbuster success of Animal, audiences are curious to see what Vanga brings to the screen with Prabhas in the lead. Fans are especially excited about the actor's new look and intense avatar in the film. Joining Prabhas in Spirit is Triptii Dimri as the female lead, while Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist. The film also introduces Aishwarya Desai in a key role.
Mounted on a huge scale, Spirit is planned as a pan-world entertainer and will release in eight languages. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. With action preparations now underway and the release date undeterred, fans are excited more than ever as the director-actor duo gear up to deliver another high-octane action drama.