ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spirit On Track: Prabhas Gears Up For Massive Action Schedule In Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

Hyderabad: Prabhas is all set to dive into one of the biggest action schedules of his career for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to media reports, Spirit is preparing for an elaborate 20-day action schedule that will begin in mid-May. Prabhas has reportedly already started physical training and rehearsals to prepare for the demanding scenes. Sources close to the production say director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has personally designed this action block to deliver a raw and realistic cinematic experience.

The development comes amid ongoing rumours about the film getting delayed, the makers have now officially confirmed that the much-awaited project is progressing as planned and will hit theatres on March 5, 2027. The confirmation has come as a major relief for fans who were worried about possible postponements. The film as scheduled will arrive during the Eid 2027 season and is expected to clash with Salman Khan's release, making it one of the biggest box-office face-offs in recent years.