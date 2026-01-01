Spirit First Poster: Internet Explodes After Midnight Release Of Prabhas' Look, Fans Call It A 'Warning'
Prabhas' intense first look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has taken over social media, with fans calling it powerful and dangerous.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 1, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST|
Updated : January 1, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Staying true to his tradition of New Year suprises with film reveals, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the first look poster from his highly-anticipated film Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Prabhas' first look created a social media storm with netizens raving about it.
Vanga shared the poster on X and wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA…. witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU. Happy New Year 2026." The makers added fuel to the excitement with their caption: "You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed…."
The poster itself is striking and intense. It features a wounded Prabhas standing by the window, while Triptii can be seen lighting his cigarette. A bare-chested Prabhas posed in off-white pants and dark glasses with a bottle of liquor in his hands. Dressed in a beige outfit with a simple gold bangle, Triptii, on the other hand, adds an eerie calm to the otherwise raw frame. The image suggests pain, power, and danger, all at once.
Fans were quick to drop in their reactions. One user wrote, "2026 doesn't start with wishes, it starts with a warning." Another comment read, "The King is bleeding, but the swagger is untouched." Many felt the poster alone had enough intensity to shake the box office, with one fan claiming the teaser would "melt servers."
Another fan compared the look to Vanga's previous work and said, "Ranvijay Singh was the warm-up. This guy looks like he'd eat a 500kg machine gun for breakfast." Another called it an even bigger version of Arjun Reddy. Several fans predicted massive numbers, confidently stating that Spirit would cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in Hindi markets alone.
Vanga and Prabhas' first collaboration Spirit is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with former's Bhadrakali Pictures. Apart from Prabhas and Triptii, the film stars Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in key roles, with Vivek reportedly playing the antagonist.
Earlier, on Prabhas' birthday in October, the makers released an audio teaser in five languages. The teaser hinted that Prabhas plays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars. The film is scheduled for a 2026 release, and if the first look is anything to go by, fans should brace themselves for another of Vanga's bold offering.
