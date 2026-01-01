ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spirit First Poster: Internet Explodes After Midnight Release Of Prabhas' Look, Fans Call It A 'Warning'

Prabhas' Spirit First Look Sets the Internet on Fire ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Staying true to his tradition of New Year suprises with film reveals, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the first look poster from his highly-anticipated film Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Prabhas' first look created a social media storm with netizens raving about it. Vanga shared the poster on X and wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA…. witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU. Happy New Year 2026." The makers added fuel to the excitement with their caption: "You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed…." The poster itself is striking and intense. It features a wounded Prabhas standing by the window, while Triptii can be seen lighting his cigarette. A bare-chested Prabhas posed in off-white pants and dark glasses with a bottle of liquor in his hands. Dressed in a beige outfit with a simple gold bangle, Triptii, on the other hand, adds an eerie calm to the otherwise raw frame. The image suggests pain, power, and danger, all at once.