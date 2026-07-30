ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man Brand New Day X Review: Read These 5 Tweets Before Booking Your Tickets For Tom Holland - Zendaya Starrer

The early response on X has been largely positive, with many viewers calling it one of the strongest Spider-Man films in the MCU. One fan shared, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is everything fans have been missing from the MCU! Truly feels like the best of Spider-Man, a mix of the action and grounded story from Insomniac Games, the swinging cinematography of The Amazing Spider-Man films, and the heart of Raimi's original trilogy. LOVED IT!"

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world has forgotten his identity. This time, the story takes a more emotional and grounded route, focusing on Peter's loneliness, personal struggles and responsibilities, while still delivering the superhero action fans expect.

Hyderabad: Marvel fans have finally welcomed Tom Holland back as the friendly neighbourhood superhero with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released today in five Indian languages. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film opened to packed shows across the country, and social media platform X was flooded with first reactions within hours of the release.

Another viewer praised the action and wrote, "Just got home from watching #SpiderManBrandNewDay. Arguably the best action scenes in any Spider-Man movie. Overall I think I loved No Way Home a little bit more, but this was still damn good. Looking forward to seeing it again."

Many fans also appreciated the emotional core of the story. One post read, "For those of us who grew up watching Marvel and Spider-Man movies, the happiness this film gives is truly something special. A peak emotionally driven film that connects deeply with the audience, especially MCU fans."

Another moviegoer called it an entertaining theatrical experience and posted, "A movie with emotions, stunts and love that works well. Good first half followed by a superb second half. Tom Holland and Zendaya delivered good performances. The 3D was superb and the background music was excellent. Rating: 3.75/5."

Tom Holland's performance has once again emerged as one of the biggest highlights. Fans believe he perfectly captures Peter Parker's vulnerability while balancing the humour, emotion and action that define the beloved superhero. Zendaya has also received praise despite a relatively limited presence, while newcomer Sadie Sink has impressed many viewers with her mysterious character.

However, not everyone walked away completely satisfied. One detailed review on X described the film as a "mixed bag." The user wrote, "The first 20 minutes are quintessential comic book Spider-Man and Tom Holland delivers another amazing performance. But the film becomes overstuffed with too many ideas, the pacing feels uneven and the humour doesn't always land. Despite strong performances, the third act ends with a surprisingly flat climax."

This opinion has been echoed by a section of viewers who felt the film tries to balance too many storylines at once. While the emotional journey of Peter Parker has been appreciated, some fans expected a more action-heavy superhero spectacle with a tighter screenplay. At the same time, many viewers have praised director Destin Daniel Cretton's visual style, saying the film features some of the most beautiful cinematography seen in a Spider-Man movie. The web-swinging sequences, city visuals and action choreography have received consistent appreciation online.