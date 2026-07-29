Spider-Man: Brand New Day Wins Over Critics With 91 Percent Rotten Tomatoes Score Ahead Of India Release
Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in India on July 30, backed by glowing X reactions and a 91 pc Rotten Tomatoes score.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel fans in India have one more reason to celebrate this week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arriving in Indian cinemas on July 30, a day before its worldwide release on July 31. The early release comes as the film is already generating massive buzz online, with social media reactions praising Tom Holland's return as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Adding to the excitement, the film has also earned a strong 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 70 critic reviews.
The fourth standalone Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland marks a fresh chapter for Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the world having forgotten his identity, Peter is forced to rebuild his life from scratch while protecting New York from dangerous new enemies.
Early reactions on X have been largely positive, with many viewers calling the film one of the strongest Spider-Man movies in recent years. One user wrote, "The movie was absolutely amazing. The plot, the story, and the CGI were all incredibly good. One of the best." The post quickly gained attention among Marvel fans, adding to the growing anticipation ahead of the theatrical release.
Many film critics praised director Destin Daniel Cretton for bringing a more mature tone to the story without losing the fun and excitement that fans expect from a Spider-Man adventure. Several reviews describe the movie as emotional, action-packed and visually stunning.
One early reviewer called the film "deeper, more thoughtful and more mature" than the previous trilogy. The review also highlighted the intense action scenes, describing them as some of the best fight sequences in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films. The chemistry between Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher has also received praise, while Sadie Sink's mysterious new character is said to play a major role in the story.
However, some critics felt the film tries to do too much by introducing several villains and multiple storylines. A few reviews mentioned uneven pacing, although they still appreciated Tom Holland's performance and the film's emotional themes. Even with those criticisms, the overall response remains strongly positive.
On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently holds a 91 pc Tomatometer score, placing it alongside Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man (2002), while making it one of the highest-rated films in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series.
The film also expands Spider-Man's place within the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with Tom Holland, the movie features Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, among others. With several familiar Marvel characters making appearances, the story promises bigger stakes while keeping Peter Parker at its emotional centre.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a runtime of 145 minutes. The film will be released across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Moviegoers will also have plenty of viewing options. The film will be available in 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL] and BIGPIX formats, giving fans the chance to experience the superhero spectacle on premium screens.