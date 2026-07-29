ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Wins Over Critics With 91 Percent Rotten Tomatoes Score Ahead Of India Release

Hyderabad: Marvel fans in India have one more reason to celebrate this week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arriving in Indian cinemas on July 30, a day before its worldwide release on July 31. The early release comes as the film is already generating massive buzz online, with social media reactions praising Tom Holland's return as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Adding to the excitement, the film has also earned a strong 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 70 critic reviews.

The fourth standalone Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland marks a fresh chapter for Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the world having forgotten his identity, Peter is forced to rebuild his life from scratch while protecting New York from dangerous new enemies.

Early reactions on X have been largely positive, with many viewers calling the film one of the strongest Spider-Man movies in recent years. One user wrote, "The movie was absolutely amazing. The plot, the story, and the CGI were all incredibly good. One of the best." The post quickly gained attention among Marvel fans, adding to the growing anticipation ahead of the theatrical release.

Many film critics praised director Destin Daniel Cretton for bringing a more mature tone to the story without losing the fun and excitement that fans expect from a Spider-Man adventure. Several reviews describe the movie as emotional, action-packed and visually stunning.

One early reviewer called the film "deeper, more thoughtful and more mature" than the previous trilogy. The review also highlighted the intense action scenes, describing them as some of the best fight sequences in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films. The chemistry between Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher has also received praise, while Sadie Sink's mysterious new character is said to play a major role in the story.