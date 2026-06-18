Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Teases Hulk Fight But It's The Mystery Villain Fans Are Obsessed With
The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer reveals Peter Parker's dangerous mutation, a surprise Hulk battle, and a mysterious villain linked to Sadie Sink.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 18, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and it promises a much bigger and more emotional adventure for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Unveiled ahead of the film's July 2026 release, the new footage gives fans a deeper look at Peter's life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and hints at some major surprises waiting in the next chapter of the Marvel hero's journey.
A Lonely Peter Parker Returns
Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home. The world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists after he chose to erase himself from the memories of those closest to him. The trailer shows a more mature Peter living alone in New York and dedicating himself entirely to being Spider-Man. While he continues protecting the city, the emotional weight of losing his connection with friends and loved ones remains visible throughout the trailer.
One of the most touching moments comes when Peter crosses paths with MJ and Ned, who still have no memory of him. The trailer suggests that Peter continues to struggle with watching them move on without him.
Peter's Mutation Takes Center Stage
One of the biggest reveals in the trailer is a mysterious physical transformation affecting Peter. The footage hints that Spider-Man is undergoing a dangerous mutation that is changing both his body and powers. In several scenes, Peter appears to develop organic web-shooting abilities, replacing his usual mechanical web-slingers.
The transformation also seems to affect his behaviour. During an intense fight sequence with Scorpion, Peter appears more aggressive and less controlled than fans are used to seeing. The trailer suggests that this mutation could become one of the film's central conflicts.
Hulk Enters the Battle
Perhaps the most unexpected moment in the trailer is Spider-Man's clash with Bruce Banner's Hulk. Peter is shown seeking Banner's help to understand the changes happening to his body. However, things quickly spiral into a massive battle between the two heroes. In one action-packed scene, Hulk sends Spider-Man flying out of a building with a powerful attack.
The trailer hints that Hulk may be under the influence of a mysterious force rather than acting on his own, raising even more questions about the movie's unseen villain.
The Mystery Around Sadie Sink Continues
While the trailer reveals plenty of action, Marvel is still keeping its biggest secret under wraps. Sadie Sink's character remains unnamed, but her powerful psychic abilities are impossible to ignore. The footage shows her seemingly controlling people, freezing others in place and influencing major events across New York.
This has fuelled speculation among fans that Sink could be playing a young version of Jean Grey from the X-Men universe. Marvel has not confirmed the theory, but the trailer has only added to the excitement and curiosity surrounding her role.
Bigger Action, Bigger Stakes
Beyond the mystery, the trailer delivers several large-scale action sequences involving Spider-Man, Hulk, criminal organisations and a city-wide threat that appears invisible to most people. The official synopsis suggests that Peter's mutation may be the only thing capable of stopping the dangerous new villain threatening New York. At the same time, the transformation could destroy him if he loses control.
Fans React Positively
The latest trailer has received a warmer response than the first one. Many fans have praised the darker tone, emotional story and larger scale of the action. Some viewers still feel Marvel is hiding too much of the plot, particularly when it comes to Sadie Sink's character. Others believe the mystery is making the film even more intriguing.
With a lonely Peter Parker, a dangerous mutation, a battle against Hulk and a villain whose identity remains unknown, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of Marvel's most talked-about releases of 2026. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink, will hit theatres on July 31, 2026.