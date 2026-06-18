ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Teases Hulk Fight But It's The Mystery Villain Fans Are Obsessed With

Hyderabad: The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and it promises a much bigger and more emotional adventure for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Unveiled ahead of the film's July 2026 release, the new footage gives fans a deeper look at Peter's life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and hints at some major surprises waiting in the next chapter of the Marvel hero's journey.

A Lonely Peter Parker Returns

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home. The world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists after he chose to erase himself from the memories of those closest to him. The trailer shows a more mature Peter living alone in New York and dedicating himself entirely to being Spider-Man. While he continues protecting the city, the emotional weight of losing his connection with friends and loved ones remains visible throughout the trailer.

One of the most touching moments comes when Peter crosses paths with MJ and Ned, who still have no memory of him. The trailer suggests that Peter continues to struggle with watching them move on without him.

Peter's Mutation Takes Center Stage

One of the biggest reveals in the trailer is a mysterious physical transformation affecting Peter. The footage hints that Spider-Man is undergoing a dangerous mutation that is changing both his body and powers. In several scenes, Peter appears to develop organic web-shooting abilities, replacing his usual mechanical web-slingers.

The transformation also seems to affect his behaviour. During an intense fight sequence with Scorpion, Peter appears more aggressive and less controlled than fans are used to seeing. The trailer suggests that this mutation could become one of the film's central conflicts.