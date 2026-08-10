ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 11: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes First Hollywood Film To Cross Rs 500 Crore In India

The superhero film showed no signs of slowing down in its second week. It collected Rs 17.04 crore on day 8 and Rs 17.96 crore on day 9. The weekend then brought a huge jump. Day 10 saw the film collect Rs 37.10 crore, while day 11 delivered another Rs 41.53 crore. With the day 11 numbers added, the film has reached an India net collection of Rs 415.45 crore. Its India gross has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, making it the first foreign film to enter the Rs 500 crore gross club in the country.

The film has been unstoppable since its release. Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a massive Rs 72.44 crore net on day 1. It collected Rs 59.03 crore on day 2 before jumping to Rs 84.01 crore on day 3. The film then delivered its biggest day of the opening stretch with Rs 92.98 crore on day 4. The numbers remained strong through the rest of the first week. Day 5 brought in Rs 28.44 crore, while day 6 and day 7 added Rs 26.01 crore and Rs 20.33 crore, respectively. The first week ended with a remarkable Rs 334.75 crore net collection.

Hyderabad: Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its extraordinary run at the ticket window. The Tom Holland-led superhero film has breached the massive Rs 500 crore gross mark in India by Day 11, becoming the first Hollywood film to achieve the milestone.

Day/Week Collection Week 1 Rs 334.75 Crore Day 9 (Second Friday) Rs 17.96 Crore Day 10 (Second Saturday) Rs 37.10 Crore Day 11 (Second Sunday) Rs 41.53 Crore Total Rs 415.45 Crore

Data Source: Sacnilk

The achievement is particularly significant because the film has managed to reach the milestone in just 11 days. Its strong second-week performance has played a major role in pushing it past some of the biggest Hollywood titles to release in India. Before Brand New Day, films such as Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water were among the biggest Hollywood performers in the Indian market. The James Cameron directorial had a reported lifetime gross of around Rs 477.50 crore in India, while Avengers: Endgame had collected around Rs 445 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now gone beyond those benchmarks and established a new record for Hollywood in India. The film's performance is also significant for the Spider-Man franchise, which has consistently enjoyed a huge fan base in the country. The film released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The language versions have helped the movie reach audiences across different parts of India, adding to its already massive theatrical momentum.

The worldwide performance has been equally impressive. According to the figures shared, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed around 1.67 billion dollars globally. North America has contributed approximately 655 million dollars, while overseas markets have added around 1.01 billion dollar. The film also made a huge impact right from its opening weekend in North America. It reportedly opened with 360 million dollars domestically, surpassing the previous opening-weekend record held by Avengers: Endgame. It also became the fastest film to reach the 500 million dollar mark domestically and one of the fastest to cross 1 billion dollar worldwide.

The success also puts the film in the company of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became a historic blockbuster after its 2021 release. The earlier Tom Holland-led film opened to around 253 million dollars in North America and eventually crossed 1.9 billion dollar worldwide. But Brand New Day is now creating a record of its own. Its Rs 500 crore gross milestone in India is a first for a Hollywood title and underlines the enormous popularity of the Spider-Man character among Indian audiences.