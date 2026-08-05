ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6: Rs 300 Crore In India, 1 Billion Dollar Worldwide

The film's day-wise collection so far shows just how strong its opening has been. Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 60.60 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. The film then jumped to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday. Monday saw Rs 23.80 crore, while Tuesday added another Rs 21.50 crore.

On day 6, which was the first Tuesday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 21.50 crore net in India. The film had earned Rs 23.80 crore on Monday, which means the Tuesday drop was around 9.7 percent. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 303.25 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 362.61 crore.

Hyderabad: Box office tsunami continues for Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Marvel superhero film has crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark in India within just six days of its release. After opening to a massive Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, the film has maintained a strong hold through the first week.

Day Collection (India Net) Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 60.60 Cr Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 49.35 Cr Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 70.25 Cr Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 77.75 Cr Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 23.80 Cr Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 21.50 Cr Total Rs 303.25 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

The language-wise performance also remained healthy on Tuesday. The English version was the biggest contributor with Rs 11.50 crore from 7,476 shows. The Hindi version followed with Rs 8 crore from 7,072 shows. Tamil contributed Rs 1.20 crore, while Telugu added Rs 75 lakh. The Malayalam and Kannada versions contributed around Rs 3 lakh each. The Hindi version recorded particularly strong occupancy on Tuesday, while the English 3D format also continued to draw audiences across major cities. Bengaluru, Mumbai and the National Capital Region remained among the key markets for the English 3D version.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed the 1 billion dollar mark worldwide in just six days, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame. The film has earned 407 million dollars in North America and 645 million dollars overseas, taking its worldwide gross to 1.053 billion dollar. It also delivered a record 360 million dollar opening weekend in the US and Canada, the biggest domestic opening in box office history.

With its rapid pace, Brand New Day has already surpassed the worldwide lifetime collections of films including The Odyssey, Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Project Hail Mary. The film is now the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 and is on course to cross the 2 billion dollars mark.

The film's performance is another major win for Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise. Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth MCU Spider-Man film, following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Peter Parker as he continues to protect New York City anonymously after the events of No Way Home. However, a powerful new threat emerges while Peter also faces a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution of his superpowers. With positive reviews, strong word of mouth and limited competition, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing no signs of slowing down.