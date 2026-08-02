ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 4: Will Tom Holland Starrer Cross Rs 250 Crore In India In Its Opening Weekend?

The numbers underline the film's extraordinary hold. Even after a huge opening, it managed to deliver another Rs 70 crore-plus day on Saturday and remained close to the Rs 60 crore mark on Sunday.

The film started its theatrical run with a massive Rs 60.60 crore net on day 1. It then collected Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Instead of seeing a major weekend jump, the film exploded on Saturday. Day 3 brought in around Rs 70.25 crore, making it the biggest day of the opening weekend. On Sunday, the film continued its strong run. Its day 4 collection stood at around Rs 59.45 crore net by the time of publishing, with some late shows still left to report.

Hyderabad: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing no signs of slowing down at the Indian box office. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has turned its opening weekend into a major box-office event, with the movie crossing the Rs 200 crore net mark in just four days. As per the latest figures available at the time of publishing, the film has collected around Rs 239.65 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 285.63 crore. The film opened strongly on Thursday and has managed to maintain impressive momentum through the weekend.

Taran Adarsh calls it a 'tsunami' at the box office

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also highlighted the film's remarkable performance. Reacting to its Saturday business, he described the run as a "tsunami at the box office" and pointed out that Saturday had surpassed the film's historic opening day. Adarsh also suggested that Sunday could emerge as the biggest day of the extended weekend based on the trends.

Another major milestone is already within reach. According to Adarsh, Avengers: Endgame collected Rs 260.40 crore in its first seven days in India, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross that figure as early as its fifth day. That would give the Marvel release another major benchmark in the Indian market.

Hollywood records continue to fall

The film has already created a strong opening record for a Hollywood release in India. Its weekend performance has further strengthened its position as one of the biggest Hollywood theatrical events in the country. The film had also shown strong ticket-booking momentum on BookMyShow. It crossed the four-million-ticket mark on the platform, while its rapid weekend growth put the movie on course to potentially cross one million ticket sales within a 24-hour period.

The strong response is particularly notable because the film is not simply relying on its opening-day fan rush. The sharp jump on Saturday indicates that the movie has been attracting a wider audience as the weekend progressed. The film is now eyeing a four-day opening weekend of around Rs 250 crore net in India, which would put it in rare territory for a Hollywood release.

Tom Holland leads the Marvel spectacle

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The cast also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei and Florence Pugh. The film is part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has reportedly been made on a production budget of around 225 million dollars.

The story follows Peter Parker as he deals with life in New York after the events that changed his identity. The latest chapter brings new threats and challenges for the superhero, while also expanding his world with several major Marvel characters.