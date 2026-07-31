ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man Brand New Day BO Day 1: Tom Holland's Film Smashes The Odyssey, Endgame To Become Biggest Hollywood Opener In India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening day across 17,250 shows in India. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 72.44 crore, while it recorded an impressive 72.3 percent overall occupancy on its first Thursday.

Hyderabad: The anticipation around Spider-Man: Brand New Day had been building for months, and the Marvel blockbuster has lived up to the massive hype. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the superhero film has opened to a record-breaking start at the Indian box office, becoming the biggest opening day performer for a non-Indian film. With strong advance bookings, packed theatres and glowing audience reactions, the film has delivered one of the biggest debuts ever for a Hollywood release in the country.

Data Source: Sacnilk

The Tom Holland starrer surpassed the opening-day numbers of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.60 crore net), which had held the record for the biggest opening by a Hollywood film in India. It has also raced past the opening collection of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (Rs 17.40 crore net), another film featuring Tom Holland that released earlier this month.

The film performed strongly across multiple languages. The English version contributed the biggest share with Rs 32.25 crore net, while the Hindi dubbed version emerged as the biggest crowd-puller with a remarkable 95 percent occupancy and collected Rs 22 crore net. The Telugu version added Rs 3.25 crore, while the Tamil version earned Rs 3 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 3 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively.

The record-breaking run is not limited to India. Early international estimates suggest that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed the USD 100 million mark overseas. China has reportedly emerged as its biggest international market with around USD 35 million, followed by the United Kingdom (USD 7.8 million), France (USD 6.75 million) and South Korea (USD 4.8 million). Trade analysts now expect the film to deliver a massive global opening weekend, with estimates pointing towards USD 800 million worldwide.

The film also dominated ticket sales from the very first day. By around 5 pm on release day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had already sold more tickets on BookMyShow than the entire opening-day tally of The Odyssey. While Nolan's film registered around 2.71 lakh tickets on its first day, the Marvel release had crossed 3.70 lakh tickets even before the evening and night shows began.

The opening-day collection has also outperformed several recent Marvel releases in India. Deadpool & Wolverine (Rs 21 crore), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Rs 38.32 crore lifetime) and Thunderbolts (Rs 23.92 crore lifetime) have all been left behind by the latest Spider-Man film in just one day. The focus will now shift to whether it can challenge Avengers: Endgame's lifetime India collection (Rs 373.05 crore net) in the coming weeks.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker's journey after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Living anonymously after Doctor Strange's memory spell erased his identity from the world, Peter continues to protect New York as Spider-Man. However, his powers begin to evolve in unexpected and dangerous ways, setting up a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Florence Pugh and Tramell Tillman.