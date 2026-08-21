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Sowcar Janaki Dies At 94 After Hospitalisation In Chennai, Kamal Haasan Pays Emotional Tribute

Sowcar Janaki Dies At 94 After Hospitalisation In Chennai ( Photo: X )

Chennai: Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, one of the most respected names in South Indian cinema, has died at the age of 94. The actor had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, after falling ill due to age-related health issues. Her death was confirmed by Nadigar Sangam president and actor Nassar on Friday, August 21. According to Nassar's statement, Sowcar Janaki died at 1:59 PM following a brief hospitalisation. Her mortal remains will be kept at Centoph Road, Teynampet, from 5 PM for people to pay their last respects. The news comes days after actor Kayal Devaraj shared an update about her hospitalisation. He had revealed that the veteran actor was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet and was receiving intensive medical care. Nassar, along with Nadigar Sangam members Soundararaja and Hemachandran, had also visited her at the hospital to enquire about her health. Kamal Haasan remembers Sowcar Janaki Following her death, actor Kamal Haasan paid an emotional tribute to his longtime co-star. Remembering their association that stretched across several decades, Kamal wrote: "From the film Paarthal Pasi Theerum to spanning four decades, we have worked together in many films. She was the mother, I the child. The irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema, Sowcar Janaki.