Sowcar Janaki Dies At 94 After Hospitalisation In Chennai, Kamal Haasan Pays Emotional Tribute
Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki has died at 94 in Chennai after a brief hospitalisation. Nassar confirmed her death, while Kamal Haasan paid tribute.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Chennai: Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, one of the most respected names in South Indian cinema, has died at the age of 94. The actor had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, after falling ill due to age-related health issues. Her death was confirmed by Nadigar Sangam president and actor Nassar on Friday, August 21.
According to Nassar's statement, Sowcar Janaki died at 1:59 PM following a brief hospitalisation. Her mortal remains will be kept at Centoph Road, Teynampet, from 5 PM for people to pay their last respects.
The news comes days after actor Kayal Devaraj shared an update about her hospitalisation. He had revealed that the veteran actor was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet and was receiving intensive medical care. Nassar, along with Nadigar Sangam members Soundararaja and Hemachandran, had also visited her at the hospital to enquire about her health.
Rest in peace #Sowcarjanaki my favourite scene from the movie with Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan pic.twitter.com/bkVmE1ZBym— 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 (வாழப்பாடி இராம சுகந்தன்) (@vazhapadi) August 21, 2026
Kamal Haasan remembers Sowcar Janaki
Following her death, actor Kamal Haasan paid an emotional tribute to his longtime co-star. Remembering their association that stretched across several decades, Kamal wrote: "From the film Paarthal Pasi Theerum to spanning four decades, we have worked together in many films. She was the mother, I the child. The irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema, Sowcar Janaki.
"She acted with all the heroes of that time. She was the preferred choice of my guru K. Balachander. She has passed away. A maternal image has departed. I bid her farewell with tears," he added. Kamal Haasan and Sowcar Janaki worked together in several films, with their collaborations becoming part of the rich history of Tamil cinema. Her ability to move effortlessly between emotional, dramatic and character-driven roles made her a favourite among filmmakers and audiences.
‘பார்த்தால் பசி தீரும்’ படம் தொடங்கி நாற்பதாண்டுக் காலப்பரப்பில் பல படங்கள் இணைந்து பணியாற்றியுள்ளோம். அவர் அம்மா, நான் பிள்ளை. தென்னிந்தியத் திரையின் தவிர்க்கவியலாத நடிப்புக் கலைஞர் சௌகார் ஜானகி.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 21, 2026
அன்றைய கதாநாயகர்கள் அத்தனை பேரோடும் நடித்தவர். என் ஆசிரியர் கே.பாலசந்தரின்…
Sowcar Janaki's remarkable career
Born Sankaramanchi Janaki in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Janaki began her career in an era when opportunities for women in cinema were limited. Before entering films, she worked as a radio jockey with Aakashavani Madras, now known as All India Radio. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Shavukaru in 1950, directed by LV Prasad. The film eventually gave her the name by which she became popularly known - Sowcar Janaki. She entered Tamil cinema with Valayapathi in 1952.
Over a career spanning several decades, Janaki worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. She appeared in more than 400 films and shared the screen with several leading actors of different generations. Her Tamil filmography includes memorable titles such as Puthiya Paravai, Neerkumizhi, Iru Kodugal, Major Chandrakanth, Ethir Neechal, Bama Vijayam, Paar Magale Paar, Uyarndha Manithan and Thillu Mullu. She also appeared in Kannada films, including Mahishasura Mardini, which featured Dr Rajkumar.
Veteran actor #SowcarJanaki Garu has passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of unforgettable performances and a lifetime of remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Rest In Peace Sowcar Janaki Garu. 🤍#RestInPeaceSowcarJanaki pic.twitter.com/YLZILnHW8i— Shreyas Sriniwaas (@shreyasmedia) August 21, 2026
From cinema to television
Sowcar Janaki later explored television as well. She made her television debut with the 1991 Doordarshan Tamil show Oorarinda Rahasyam. She continued to remain active on the small screen for years, with her last television appearance being in the Telugu serial Varudhini Parinayam in 2013. Even in her later years, Janaki continued to appear in films. Her recent work included the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, directed by Nandini Reddy. Her last Tamil film was the 2020 parody comedy Biskoth, starring Santhanam.
Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of #sowcarjanaki amma. A strong and independent,strong willed path breaker.Had the opportunity to know and work with her, a close friend of my dad #mrradha, they had great admiration for each https://t.co/ihHRVPAYX3 legend. pic.twitter.com/AGIoBOoGVh— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 21, 2026
Janaki's contribution to Indian cinema was recognised with the Padma Shri in 2022. She leaves behind a body of work that spans more than seven decades and several South Indian film industries. Her younger sister Krishna Kumari and granddaughter Vaishnavi Aravind also followed the family tradition and became actors.