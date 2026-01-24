ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sourav Ganguly Biopic Update: Luv Ranjan Directorial Gears Up To Go On Floors - Key Details Inside

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is widely known for making romantic comedies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, De De Pyaar De, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, he is slowly expanding his creative range by working on different genres. Now, the filmmaker shared a key update about the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

In an interview with a newswire, Luv Ranjan confirmed that preparations for the Sourav Ganguly biopic are currently underway. He revealed that the team is planning to take the film on floors in March 2026. The director, however, did not reveal much in detail regarding the story and cast.

As was mentioned in earlier reports by a newswire, the story of the biopic would revolve around Sourav Ganguly's cricketing journey and his role as captain of the Indian cricket team. Apparently, the biopic would showcase his role and life as captain, and filming would commence in Kolkata, a place that has a close association with his life.

Similarly, reports indicate that the lead role may be given to actor Rajkummar Rao. Further, as part of giving the lead an authentic touch of the character he is supposed to portray, the actor is reportedly working hard to perfect his skills as a left-handed batter, which was a key part of Ganguly's playing style.