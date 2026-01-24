Sourav Ganguly Biopic Update: Luv Ranjan Directorial Gears Up To Go On Floors - Key Details Inside
Luv Ranjan shares a key update on the Sourav Ganguly biopic, revealing that the long-awaited film is finally preparing to begin production.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is widely known for making romantic comedies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, De De Pyaar De, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, he is slowly expanding his creative range by working on different genres. Now, the filmmaker shared a key update about the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.
In an interview with a newswire, Luv Ranjan confirmed that preparations for the Sourav Ganguly biopic are currently underway. He revealed that the team is planning to take the film on floors in March 2026. The director, however, did not reveal much in detail regarding the story and cast.
As was mentioned in earlier reports by a newswire, the story of the biopic would revolve around Sourav Ganguly's cricketing journey and his role as captain of the Indian cricket team. Apparently, the biopic would showcase his role and life as captain, and filming would commence in Kolkata, a place that has a close association with his life.
Similarly, reports indicate that the lead role may be given to actor Rajkummar Rao. Further, as part of giving the lead an authentic touch of the character he is supposed to portray, the actor is reportedly working hard to perfect his skills as a left-handed batter, which was a key part of Ganguly's playing style.
During the course of the interview, Luv Ranjan also talked about how he came to be recognised as the director of quirky rom-coms. Luv Ranjan said, "When I started in this industry, it was not like I decided that I was going to be a filmmaker who would have a signature with quirky rom-coms. Sometimes, what happens is that you can't determine your journey. You set out to do something, and your journey takes form." He further added that while people now associate him with comedies and romantic comedies, it was never a planned decision. According to him, he did not consciously choose this path early in his career.
Apart from the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Luv Ranjan is currently busy with his upcoming production, Vadh 2. The crime thriller is set to release in theatres on February 6, 2026. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the film is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films. Kumud Mishra also stars in the film, along with Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, Yugika Bihani, and Shilpa Shukla.
Sourav Ganguly is certainly one of the respected cricketing figures in the nation. The upcoming biopic has immense potential to excel in the direction of success, as he has been an inspiration across generations as both a player and a captain.
