ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 9: Soori-Suhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore In India

Hyderabad: Mandaadi has entered its second week at the box office and continues to draw audiences to cinemas. The Soori and Suhas starrer has maintained its run after completing its first week, with its India net collection now close to the Rs 60 crore mark.

The film has recorded Rs 2.09 crore so far on its second Friday. With this, Mandaadi has reached a total India net collection of Rs 59.39 crore. The Day 9 figure is live till Friday evening and is expected to increase after the remaining shows are counted.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8 after the final figures were updated. On Day 9, the film has added Rs 2.09 crore so far, taking its India net total to Rs 59.39 crore.

The film is currently running across 2,864 shows and has recorded 21.8% occupancy on its second Friday so far. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 69.50 crore.

Mandaadi is now just Rs 61 lakh away from crossing the Rs 60 crore mark in India net collections. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 80 crore.