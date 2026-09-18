Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 9: Soori-Suhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore In India
Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas in key roles, continues its second-week run, reaching over Rs 59 crore in India net collections.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mandaadi has entered its second week at the box office and continues to draw audiences to cinemas. The Soori and Suhas starrer has maintained its run after completing its first week, with its India net collection now close to the Rs 60 crore mark.
The film has recorded Rs 2.09 crore so far on its second Friday. With this, Mandaadi has reached a total India net collection of Rs 59.39 crore. The Day 9 figure is live till Friday evening and is expected to increase after the remaining shows are counted.
Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 9
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8 after the final figures were updated. On Day 9, the film has added Rs 2.09 crore so far, taking its India net total to Rs 59.39 crore.
The film is currently running across 2,864 shows and has recorded 21.8% occupancy on its second Friday so far. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 69.50 crore.
Mandaadi is now just Rs 61 lakh away from crossing the Rs 60 crore mark in India net collections. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 80 crore.
Mandaadi Continues Its Second-Week Run
After completing its first week in theatres, Mandaadi has entered its second week with a steady theatrical run. The film has continued to record shows across cinemas and is attracting audiences during its second Friday.
The upcoming weekend will be important for the film as it looks to build on its first-week performance. With its India net collection already close to Rs 60 crore, the film is expected to cross the milestone once the Day 9 final figures are updated.
About Mandaadi
Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.
The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan and Achyuth Kumar.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, Mandaadi combines action, drama and sports. The film was released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
The Day 9 collection is live till Friday evening, so the final figure will be higher after the remaining shows are counted.