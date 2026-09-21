Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 12: Soori-Suhas Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Mandaadi crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 12, while its India net collection is inching closer to Rs 80 crore at the box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mandaadi has crossed a major milestone at the box office. The Soori and Suhas-led sports drama has now collected more than Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. The film has reached the milestone during its second week of theatrical run.
On its second Monday, Mandaadi has collected Rs 1.41 crore so far. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 76.96 crore. The Day 12 figure is live till Monday evening and is expected to increase after the remaining shows are counted.
Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 12
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi has recorded 18.6% occupancy so far on its second Monday and is currently running across 2,967 shows. The film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 89.98 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 100 crore.
With its India net collection now at Rs 76.96 crore, Mandaadi is only Rs 3.04 crore away from reaching the Rs 80 crore mark in India net collections.
Mandaadi Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
The biggest update from Day 12 is the film crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark. Mandaadi has achieved the milestone during its second week in theatres. It has continued to attract audiences through its second week, helping it add more to its worldwide total.
The upcoming days will determine how much further the film can take its theatrical run.
About Mandaadi
Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.
The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan and Achyuth Kumar.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, Mandaadi combines action, drama and sports. The film was released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.