ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 12: Soori-Suhas Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Hyderabad: Mandaadi has crossed a major milestone at the box office. The Soori and Suhas-led sports drama has now collected more than Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. The film has reached the milestone during its second week of theatrical run.

On its second Monday, Mandaadi has collected Rs 1.41 crore so far. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 76.96 crore. The Day 12 figure is live till Monday evening and is expected to increase after the remaining shows are counted.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 12

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi has recorded 18.6% occupancy so far on its second Monday and is currently running across 2,967 shows. The film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 89.98 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 100 crore.

With its India net collection now at Rs 76.96 crore, Mandaadi is only Rs 3.04 crore away from reaching the Rs 80 crore mark in India net collections.