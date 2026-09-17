ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Soori's Film Nears Rs 60 Cr, Karthi Starrer Stays Below Rs 15 Cr

Hyderabad: Mandaadi and Sardar 2 have completed their first week in theatres and have now entered their second week. While both films have witnessed the usual weekday drop, their box-office journeys have taken very different turns. Mandaadi continues to hold a sizeable lead over the Karthi-led spy thriller and is now closing in on the Rs 60 crore mark in India net collections.

Mandaadi Continues Its Strong Run

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi has collected Rs 2.16 crore so far on its second Thursday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 56.21 crore. The Day 8 figure is live till Thursday evening and is expected to increase after the remaining shows are counted.

The Soori-Suhas starrer had earned Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7 after the final figures were updated. On Day 8, the film is running across 2,974 shows and has recorded 21.3% occupancy so far.

Mandaadi has collected Rs 65.78 crore gross in India, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 78 crore. The film is now just Rs 3.79 crore away from reaching Rs 60 crore in India net collections.

Sardar 2 Crosses Rs 14 Crore In India

Sardar 2 has added Rs 0.43 crore to its India net collection so far on Day 8. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 14.98 crore.