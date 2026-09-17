Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Soori's Film Nears Rs 60 Cr, Karthi Starrer Stays Below Rs 15 Cr
Mandaadi nears Rs 60 crore in India net collections on Day 8, while Sardar 2 crosses Rs 14 crore as both films enter second week.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mandaadi and Sardar 2 have completed their first week in theatres and have now entered their second week. While both films have witnessed the usual weekday drop, their box-office journeys have taken very different turns. Mandaadi continues to hold a sizeable lead over the Karthi-led spy thriller and is now closing in on the Rs 60 crore mark in India net collections.
Mandaadi Continues Its Strong Run
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi has collected Rs 2.16 crore so far on its second Thursday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 56.21 crore. The Day 8 figure is live till Thursday evening and is expected to increase after the remaining shows are counted.
The Soori-Suhas starrer had earned Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7 after the final figures were updated. On Day 8, the film is running across 2,974 shows and has recorded 21.3% occupancy so far.
Mandaadi has collected Rs 65.78 crore gross in India, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 78 crore. The film is now just Rs 3.79 crore away from reaching Rs 60 crore in India net collections.
Sardar 2 Crosses Rs 14 Crore In India
Sardar 2 has added Rs 0.43 crore to its India net collection so far on Day 8. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 14.98 crore.
The Karthi starrer collected Rs 0.70 crore on Day 7 after the final figures were updated. On its second Thursday, the film is running across 1,963 shows and has recorded 13.4% occupancy. Sardar 2 has earned Rs 17.54 crore gross in India, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 22 crore.
Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2: The Gap Remains Wide
After eight days, Mandaadi has collected Rs 56.21 crore net in India, while Sardar 2 stands at Rs 14.98 crore. The Soori-Suhas film has earned more than 3.5 times the India net collection of the Karthi starrer.
The difference is also visible in their Day 8 occupancy. Mandaadi has recorded 21.3% occupancy across 2,974 shows, while Sardar 2 has registered 13.4% occupancy across 1,963 shows.
Both Films Enter Second Week
With both films completing their first week, their second-week theatrical run has now begun. The upcoming weekend will be important for both movies as they look to add to their respective totals.
Mandaadi enters the second week with Rs 56.21 crore in India net collections and is within reach of the Rs 60 crore mark. Sardar 2, meanwhile, has crossed Rs 14 crore in India net collections and is looking to build on its second-week run.
The Day 8 figures are live till Thursday evening, so the final collections for both films are expected to be higher once the remaining shows are counted.