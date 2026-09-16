Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Soori's Film Crosses Rs 50 Cr, Stays Far Ahead Of Karthi Starrer
Mandaadi crosses Rs 50 crore in India net collections on Day 7, remaining far ahead of Sardar 2 as both films slow during weekdays.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office clash between Mandaadi and Sardar 2 continues to remain in favour of the Soori and Suhas starrer. Both films have slowed down during the weekdays, but Mandaadi continues to maintain a big lead over the Karthi-led spy thriller.
On its first Wednesday, Mandaadi has collected Rs 1.91 crore so far. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 52.16 crore. The figure is live till Wednesday evening, so the final Day 7 collection is expected to be higher after the remaining shows.
Mandaadi Crosses Rs 50 Crore
Mandaadi had a strong run during its first weekend and has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. The film collected Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6 after the final figures were updated.
On Day 7, the film has recorded 21.3% occupancy across 3,050 shows so far. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 61.03 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 69 crore.
The Wednesday figures show a drop compared with the weekend, but this is expected as the film moves into the weekday period. Even with the slowdown, Mandaadi has continued to hold a clear lead over Sardar 2.
Sardar 2 Crosses Rs 14 Crore In India
Sardar 2 has also recorded a lower collection on its first Wednesday. The Karthi starrer has earned Rs 0.43 crore so far on Day 7, taking its total India net collection to Rs 14.28 crore.
The film’s Day 6 final collection stood at Rs 1.50 crore. On Wednesday, Sardar 2 recorded 13.4% occupancy across 1,963 shows. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 16.74 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 20 crore.
Mandaadi Maintains Wide Lead
After seven days, the difference between the two films remains substantial. Mandaadi has collected Rs 52.16 crore net in India so far, while Sardar 2 has earned Rs 14.28 crore.
This means Mandaadi has collected more than three-and-a-half times the India net collection of Sardar 2 in seven days. The Soori-Suhas film is also running across more shows and has recorded higher occupancy on Day 7.
While both films have seen their collections slow down during the weekdays, Mandaadi has managed to maintain its momentum and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. The film will now look to add more to its total as it enters the second weekend.
The Day 7 figures for both films are live till Wednesday evening, and their final collections will be updated after the remaining shows are counted.