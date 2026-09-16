ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Soori's Film Crosses Rs 50 Cr, Stays Far Ahead Of Karthi Starrer

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Mandaadi and Sardar 2 continues to remain in favour of the Soori and Suhas starrer. Both films have slowed down during the weekdays, but Mandaadi continues to maintain a big lead over the Karthi-led spy thriller. On its first Wednesday, Mandaadi has collected Rs 1.91 crore so far. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 52.16 crore. The figure is live till Wednesday evening, so the final Day 7 collection is expected to be higher after the remaining shows. Mandaadi Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mandaadi had a strong run during its first weekend and has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. The film collected Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6 after the final figures were updated. On Day 7, the film has recorded 21.3% occupancy across 3,050 shows so far. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 61.03 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 69 crore.