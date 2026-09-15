Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Soori's Film Nears Rs 50 Cr, Karthi Starrer Stays Below Rs 15 Cr
Mandaadi nears Rs 50 crore in India net collections on Day 6, remaining far ahead of Sardar 2 despite a weekday slowdown for both films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office clash between Mandaadi and Sardar 2 continues to remain heavily in favour of the Soori and Suhas starrer. While both films have seen a drop in collections after the first weekend, Mandaadi continues to maintain a strong lead over Karthi’s spy thriller.
As of Tuesday evening, Mandaadi has collected Rs 2.95 crore on Day 6, taking its total India net collection to Rs 48.80 crore. The film is now just Rs 1.20 crore away from crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
Mandaadi Nears Rs 50 Crore
Mandaadi entered its first Tuesday with a noticeable drop in collections, which is expected after the weekend. The film had collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, while its Day 6 collection stands at Rs 2.95 crore so far.
The film has recorded 27.7% occupancy across 2,980 shows on Tuesday. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 57.11 crore.
Despite the weekday slowdown, Mandaadi has continued to perform much better than Sardar 2. The film has already crossed the Rs 40 crore mark and is now within touching distance of Rs 50 crore in India net collections. Globally, the film has crossed Rs 65 crore.
Sardar 2 Slows Further On Tuesday
Sardar 2, meanwhile, has seen a sharper slowdown at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, while its Day 6 collection so far stands at Rs 0.39 crore.
The Karthi starrer has earned Rs 13.49 crore in total India net collections so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 15.81 crore.
The film is currently running across 1,955 shows and has recorded 20.2% occupancy on Tuesday. With its total collection still below Rs 15 crore net, Sardar 2 continues to trail Mandaadi by a wide margin.
Mandaadi Maintains A Big Lead
The weekday slowdown has affected both films, but the gap between them remains significant. Mandaadi has collected Rs 48.80 crore net in India, while Sardar 2 has earned Rs 13.49 crore.
This means Mandaadi has collected more than three-and-a-half times the India net collection of Sardar 2 in six days. The Soori-Suhas starrer is also running in more shows and has recorded higher occupancy.
With Rs 1.20 crore still needed to reach the Rs 50 crore mark, Mandaadi is expected to cross the milestone soon. The Day 6 figures are live till Tuesday evening, so the final collection for both films could be higher after the remaining shows are added.