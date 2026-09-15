ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Soori's Film Nears Rs 50 Cr, Karthi Starrer Stays Below Rs 15 Cr

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Mandaadi and Sardar 2 continues to remain heavily in favour of the Soori and Suhas starrer. While both films have seen a drop in collections after the first weekend, Mandaadi continues to maintain a strong lead over Karthi’s spy thriller.

As of Tuesday evening, Mandaadi has collected Rs 2.95 crore on Day 6, taking its total India net collection to Rs 48.80 crore. The film is now just Rs 1.20 crore away from crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Mandaadi Nears Rs 50 Crore

Mandaadi entered its first Tuesday with a noticeable drop in collections, which is expected after the weekend. The film had collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, while its Day 6 collection stands at Rs 2.95 crore so far.

The film has recorded 27.7% occupancy across 2,980 shows on Tuesday. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 57.11 crore.

Despite the weekday slowdown, Mandaadi has continued to perform much better than Sardar 2. The film has already crossed the Rs 40 crore mark and is now within touching distance of Rs 50 crore in India net collections. Globally, the film has crossed Rs 65 crore.