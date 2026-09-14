Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Soori Starrer Earns Over 3 Times Karthi Film's India Net
Mandaadi strengthens its box-office lead over Sardar 2 on Day 5, with stronger collections, higher occupancy and a growing gap between the two films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil films Mandaadi and Sardar 2 are now five days into their theatrical run. Both films released on September 10, but their box-office journeys have taken very different turns after the opening day.
While Mandaadi has continued to grow and attract audiences, Sardar 2 has struggled to maintain the pace of its first day. By Day 5, the gap between the two films has become much wider.
The latest live figures show that Mandaadi has collected Rs 43.01 crore net in India so far, while Sardar 2 stands at Rs 12.74 crore. The Day 5 numbers are live till Monday evening and will increase after the remaining shows are counted.
Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 5
Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1. The film then saw a rise in collections over the weekend, with its Day 3 and Day 4 final collections standing at Rs 10 crore and Rs 13.05 crore, respectively.
On its first Monday, Mandaadi has collected Rs 8.41 crore net in India so far. The film has recorded an occupancy of 52.3% and is currently running across 3,314 shows.
With this, Mandaadi’s total India net collection has reached Rs 43.01 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 50.40 crore so far.
The film has shown a strong hold even after the weekend. Its growing screen count has also helped its box-office run. The final Day 5 collection will be known after the night shows are added.
Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
Sardar 2 had a decent opening with Rs 4.50 crore net on Day 1. However, the film has not been able to match Mandaadi’s pace in the following days.
The Karthi starrer collected Rs 2.20 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.45 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, the film has earned Rs 1.14 crore net in India so far, with an occupancy of 20.2%.
Sardar 2 is currently running across 2,110 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 12.74 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 14.95 crore. The Day 5 figure is live till Monday evening, so the final collection is expected to be higher.
Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Comparison
The box-office clash has now turned strongly in favour of Mandaadi. The Soori and Suhas starrer has collected more than three times the India net collection of Sardar 2 in the first five days.
Mandaadi’s 52.3% occupancy on Day 5 is also much higher than Sardar 2’s 20.2%. The difference is visible in the number of shows as well, with Mandaadi currently getting 3,314 shows compared with 2,110 for Sardar 2.
The strong response has also led to more screens being added for Mandaadi. The film had earlier received a boost with additional shows and screens, including across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
About Mandaadi
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village. He forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race, but old rivalries and personal issues stand in his way.
Soori plays the lead role, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva and Achyuth Kumar also part of the cast. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
About Sardar 2
Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 Tamil film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film stars Karthi in dual roles as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash.
The spy-action thriller also features S J Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Yogi Babu, among others.
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