ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Soori Starrer Earns Over 3 Times Karthi Film's India Net

Hyderabad: Tamil films Mandaadi and Sardar 2 are now five days into their theatrical run. Both films released on September 10, but their box-office journeys have taken very different turns after the opening day.

While Mandaadi has continued to grow and attract audiences, Sardar 2 has struggled to maintain the pace of its first day. By Day 5, the gap between the two films has become much wider.

The latest live figures show that Mandaadi has collected Rs 43.01 crore net in India so far, while Sardar 2 stands at Rs 12.74 crore. The Day 5 numbers are live till Monday evening and will increase after the remaining shows are counted.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 5

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1. The film then saw a rise in collections over the weekend, with its Day 3 and Day 4 final collections standing at Rs 10 crore and Rs 13.05 crore, respectively.

On its first Monday, Mandaadi has collected Rs 8.41 crore net in India so far. The film has recorded an occupancy of 52.3% and is currently running across 3,314 shows.

With this, Mandaadi’s total India net collection has reached Rs 43.01 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 50.40 crore so far.

The film has shown a strong hold even after the weekend. Its growing screen count has also helped its box-office run. The final Day 5 collection will be known after the night shows are added.

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5