ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Soori's Film Leads By Big Margin As Karthi Starrer Slows Down

Hyderabad: Tamil films Mandaadi and Sardar 2 are facing off at the box office after releasing on September 10. While both films opened with over Rs 4 crore on Day 1, their performances have started to move in different directions.

Mandaadi is clearly ahead of Sardar 2 on Day 3. The Soori and Suhas starrer has shown a strong rise in collections and is also seeing higher occupancy. The film has now added more screens, including over 100 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, following the demand for the film.

Meanwhile, Sardar 2 has seen a drop in its India collection as it enters the first weekend. The Day 3 figures mentioned below are live numbers till Saturday evening, so the final collections are expected to be higher.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 3

Mandaadi has picked up pace at the box office after a good opening. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by a collection of Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, as per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 3, Mandaadi has collected Rs 5.43 crore net in India so far, with the film recording an occupancy of 45.8%. It is currently running across 2,743 shows. With the latest numbers, Mandaadi has collected Rs 16.98 crore net in India so far. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 19.99 crore.

The film has also received a boost in terms of screen count. Over 500 screens have been added for Mandaadi, while more than 100 additional screens have reportedly been added across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to demand.

Since the Day 3 figures are live till the first Saturday evening, the final collection for the day is expected to increase after night shows are counted.