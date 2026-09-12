Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Soori's Film Leads By Big Margin As Karthi Starrer Slows Down
Mandaadi extends its lead over Sardar 2 on Day 3, with stronger collections, higher occupancy and more screens as the first weekend begins.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil films Mandaadi and Sardar 2 are facing off at the box office after releasing on September 10. While both films opened with over Rs 4 crore on Day 1, their performances have started to move in different directions.
Mandaadi is clearly ahead of Sardar 2 on Day 3. The Soori and Suhas starrer has shown a strong rise in collections and is also seeing higher occupancy. The film has now added more screens, including over 100 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, following the demand for the film.
Meanwhile, Sardar 2 has seen a drop in its India collection as it enters the first weekend. The Day 3 figures mentioned below are live numbers till Saturday evening, so the final collections are expected to be higher.
Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 3
Mandaadi has picked up pace at the box office after a good opening. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by a collection of Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, as per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.
On Day 3, Mandaadi has collected Rs 5.43 crore net in India so far, with the film recording an occupancy of 45.8%. It is currently running across 2,743 shows. With the latest numbers, Mandaadi has collected Rs 16.98 crore net in India so far. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 19.99 crore.
The film has also received a boost in terms of screen count. Over 500 screens have been added for Mandaadi, while more than 100 additional screens have reportedly been added across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to demand.
Since the Day 3 figures are live till the first Saturday evening, the final collection for the day is expected to increase after night shows are counted.
Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3
Sardar 2 had a stronger start than many expected, collecting Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 1. However, the film’s pace has slowed over the next two days. The Karthi starrer collected Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the film has earned Rs 1.39 crore net in India so far, with an occupancy of 19.3%.
Sardar 2 is currently running across 2,607 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 8.34 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 9.79 crore so far.
The Day 3 collection is still live, and the final number will be updated after the remaining shows, especially the night shows, are counted.
About Mandaadi
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village. He forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race, but old rivalries and personal conflicts make the competition difficult.
The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva and Achyuth Kumar, among others. Mandaadi was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
About Sardar 2
Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 Tamil film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film features Karthi in two roles as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash.
The story follows the two characters as they face a dangerous mission. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan reprises her role as Indhrani. The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Yogi Babu and others. Sardar 2 was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Comparison
After three days, Mandaadi has built a clear lead over Sardar 2. The Soori starrer has collected Rs 16.98 crore net so far, compared with Rs 8.34 crore for the Karthi film.
Mandaadi has also recorded much higher Day 3 occupancy, with 45.8% compared with Sardar 2’s 19.3%. With more screens being added, the Soori starrer will now look to make the most of the weekend.
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