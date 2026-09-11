ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Soori's Film Takes Lead Over Karthi Starrer

Hyderabad: Tamil films Mandaadi and Sardar 2 were released in theatres on September 10. Both films opened on a decent note and crossed Rs 4 crore in India net collections on their first day. However, the second day has brought a clear difference between the two films.

As per the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi is performing better than Sardar 2 on Day 2. Soori’s film has recorded stronger occupancy and has collected more on its second day so far. The final collections for both films are still awaited as night shows are yet to be added.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 2

Mandaadi had a good start at the box office on its opening day. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore net in India on Day 1. On its second day, the film has continued to attract audiences. Mandaadi has collected Rs 3.92 crore net in India so far on Day 2, with an occupancy of 34.6%.

The film is currently running across 2,177 shows in India. With the latest Day 2 collection, Mandaadi has reached a total India net collection of Rs 8.82 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 10.38 crore so far. These are live figures, and the final Day 2 collection is expected to be higher after the night shows are counted.

What Is Mandaadi About?

Mandaadi is set in the coastal fishing villages of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. The film follows Muthukaali, also known as Kaali, a skilled traditional boat racer who left his village and the sport many years ago.