Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Soori's Film Takes Lead Over Karthi Starrer
Mandaadi leads Sardar 2 on Day 2, with Soori's film recording stronger live collections and occupancy as both Tamil releases continue their box-office clash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil films Mandaadi and Sardar 2 were released in theatres on September 10. Both films opened on a decent note and crossed Rs 4 crore in India net collections on their first day. However, the second day has brought a clear difference between the two films.
As per the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi is performing better than Sardar 2 on Day 2. Soori’s film has recorded stronger occupancy and has collected more on its second day so far. The final collections for both films are still awaited as night shows are yet to be added.
Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 2
Mandaadi had a good start at the box office on its opening day. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore net in India on Day 1. On its second day, the film has continued to attract audiences. Mandaadi has collected Rs 3.92 crore net in India so far on Day 2, with an occupancy of 34.6%.
The film is currently running across 2,177 shows in India. With the latest Day 2 collection, Mandaadi has reached a total India net collection of Rs 8.82 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 10.38 crore so far. These are live figures, and the final Day 2 collection is expected to be higher after the night shows are counted.
What Is Mandaadi About?
Mandaadi is set in the coastal fishing villages of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. The film follows Muthukaali, also known as Kaali, a skilled traditional boat racer who left his village and the sport many years ago.
He returns home when a young racer named Maari gets into trouble. Kaali then becomes part of an old rivalry and decides to train a local team for an important boat race.
Soori plays Mandaadi Muthukaali in the film. The cast also includes Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar and Bala Saravanan.
Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2
Karthi’s Sardar 2 also opened with over Rs 4 crore on its first day. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 1. However, the film has seen a slower pace on its second day compared with Mandaadi. Sardar 2 has collected Rs 1.30 crore net in India so far on Day 2, with an occupancy of 16.9%.
The film is currently running across 2,570 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 5.80 crore, while the total India gross collection stands at Rs 6.83 crore so far. The final Day 2 numbers are still awaited, as the night show collections have not been added yet.
What Is Sardar 2 About?
Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 Tamil film Sardar. The story follows RAW agent Vijay Prakash, who takes up a dangerous mission and discovers a ten-day countdown linked to a deadly biochemical weapon called Doku. He joins forces with his father, Chandra Bose, also known as Sardar, to stop a dangerous enemy from his past.
Karthi returns in the lead role, while the cast includes SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar, Yogi Babu and others.
Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Fight
The two Tamil films started their box-office journey on a similar note, but Mandaadi has taken the lead on Day 2. While both films are still waiting for their final second-day figures, Soori’s film has recorded a much stronger live collection and occupancy compared with Sardar 2.
The final Day 2 numbers will give a clearer picture of the box-office clash.