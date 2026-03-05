ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Nationality, No Conditions': Sonu Sood Offers 'Safe Accommodation' To Travellers Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran War

Hyderabad: As tensions rise in West Asia following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, thousands of travellers across the Gulf region have found themselves stranded due to flight disruptions. In the middle of this uncertainty, actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has once again stepped forward to offer help.

The actor recently shared a heartfelt message on social media offering free accommodation to travellers stuck in Dubai because of the crisis. In a video shared online, Sonu assured stranded travellers that they would not be left alone during this difficult time. He said that safe accommodation would be provided without any conditions. His message quickly caught attention online and was widely praised for its spirit of kindness and humanity.

"War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity," he wrote while sharing the video. In the message, the actor also spoke directly to those who may be struggling to find shelter. He encouraged people to contact him through social media if they needed help.