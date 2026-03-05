'No Nationality, No Conditions': Sonu Sood Offers 'Safe Accommodation' To Travellers Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran War
Amid travel disruptions caused by the Us-Israel-Iran war, Sonu Sood offers free accommodation in Dubai to stranded travellers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: As tensions rise in West Asia following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, thousands of travellers across the Gulf region have found themselves stranded due to flight disruptions. In the middle of this uncertainty, actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has once again stepped forward to offer help.
The actor recently shared a heartfelt message on social media offering free accommodation to travellers stuck in Dubai because of the crisis. In a video shared online, Sonu assured stranded travellers that they would not be left alone during this difficult time. He said that safe accommodation would be provided without any conditions. His message quickly caught attention online and was widely praised for its spirit of kindness and humanity.
"War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity," he wrote while sharing the video. In the message, the actor also spoke directly to those who may be struggling to find shelter. He encouraged people to contact him through social media if they needed help.
"Hi everyone. Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation," Sonu said. He also added a message in Hindi to make sure his words reached as many people as possible. "Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hain, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log Dubai mein phas gaye hain, please mujhe Instagram par DM kijiye. We will ensure you get a free stay until you can return to your country."
The conflict in the region began on February 28 when coordinated airstrikes were launched across multiple Iranian cities. The strikes reportedly targeted military facilities and key infrastructure. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at several targets, increasing tensions in many Gulf countries.
The situation has caused travel disruptions, with several flights being cancelled or delayed. As a result, many travellers, including tourists, workers and pilgrims have been unable to return home. Some celebrities were also affected by the travel chaos. Actors such as Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta were among those who were stranded in the Gulf before eventually returning safely.
