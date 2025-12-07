ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonu Sood Asks People To Respect Ground Staff Amidst IndiGo Flights Crisis

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood urged people to be "responsible citizens" and to control their frustration following the massive operational crisis with IndiGo flights, which left many stranded at the airport for hours without any confirmation.

The operational crisis at the airline stemmed from its failure to adapt to new, stricter pilot duty and rest rules (FDTL), which were effective from November. The negligence led to massive pilot shortages, widespread cancellations, and significant delays, prompting DGCA action and passenger chaos earlier this week.

Sood shared a video on his X handle on Saturday. The actor added how his own family also faced an issue with the flight getting delayed for over four hours.

"My own family was travelling and they had to wait for 4 - 4.5 hours. Many flights didn't take off, many were cancelled, and many people couldn't attend weddings. Meetings were cancelled, events were cancelled... But the saddest thing is how people are shouting at the ground staff at the airports," he is heard saying in the video.

The 52-year-old actor said several videos have been circulating online which show people shouting at the ground staff at the airport.