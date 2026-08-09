ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonu Nigam Turns Surgery Into Musical Moment With Mohammed Rafi Classic Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki Hai - Watch

Sonu shared a video of the unusual moment on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen in the operating theatre as he sings the famous song from the 1949 film Dulari. The song, originally sung by Mohammed Rafi, is one of the classics that has remained popular with music lovers for generations. Sharing the video, he wrote a heartfelt note for his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and his medical team. Describing it as an "impromptu performance" during his surgery, he added, "Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music!"

Hyderabad: Sonu Nigam has once again shown his deep love for music, this time in a place where one would least expect to hear a song. The popular singer gave an impromptu performance while he was on the surgery table, singing Mohammed Rafi's evergreen song Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki.

The video quickly caught the attention of his fans and followers. Many people were surprised to see the singer singing while undergoing a medical procedure. Others praised his courage and positive attitude and sent him wishes for a quick recovery. One fan wrote, "Voice of god. May you recover at the earliest." Another admirer praised his voice and asked him to take care of himself. Many others filled the comments section with messages such as, "Get well soon dear Sonu ji. Love and prayers."

While the exact reason for Sonu Nigam's surgery was not immediately clear, the singer had spoken about a painful health problem earlier this year. In June, he shared a video in which he spoke about suffering from a pinched nerve. Sonu said he had undergone several MRI and CT scans and had been taking medicines. He also spoke about the difficulty of physiotherapy and said that the treatment had been painful. He revealed that the problem had also made his throat feel heavy.

Despite the pain and difficulties, Sonu has continued to show his strong connection with music. His decision to sing even during a difficult medical moment is another example of how naturally music comes to him. The Bollywood singer has enjoyed a long and successful career in Indian music. Over the years, he has given several memorable songs across different moods and genres. Songs such as Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Agar Kahoon, Suraj Hua Maddham and Saathiya have become popular favourites.