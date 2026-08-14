ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonu Nigam Says He Uses Auto-Tune For Some Songs; Explains How Music Has Changed

The singer said that he was fortunate to learn and practice singing at a time when auto-tune was not part of the recording process. However, he said the situation is different now, and even he uses the technology for some songs.

“The era of auto-tune has certainly brought a lot of changes. People say a lot of bad things about it, but I say ‘Jo bhi hua hai aacha hua hai (Whatever has happened, has happened for good)’,” Sonu said.

In a conversation with senior trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast, Sonu spoke about how music recording has changed over the years. He explained that singers earlier worked with live musicians and instruments, which gave them more freedom with their pitch.

Hyderabad: Sonu Nigam has admitted that he sometimes uses auto-tune for his songs, saying the technology has become difficult to avoid because of the way music is recorded today. The singer, however, made it clear that he does not support using the tool to make someone who cannot sing sound like a professional singer.

“In earlier days, you had to sing without auto-tune, and we are lucky to riyaaz (practice) without it, and now we don’t need it. But still, I would say I use auto-tune on certain songs of mine,” he said.

Sonu then shared why singers today may need pitch correction even when they are capable of singing well. According to him, music has become much more digital, with most elements being recorded and arranged with technology. “Everything now is so 440; previously, everything was live. We had live sarangi; live strings, so somewhere our pitch didn’t have to be perfect,” he said.

He said that live instruments allowed singers to adjust their voices naturally according to the music. However, with today’s highly digital sound, even a small difference in pitch can become noticeable. “Everything now is digitised; everything is going in a straight line, and your voice will sound off if it’s raw. Previously, with live music, we used to adjust according to the live music, but now your song will stand out,” Sonu said.

While Sonu accepts the use of auto-tune, he does not believe it should be used to completely change a singer’s ability. He said the technology should only be used to improve an already good performance. “It’s our responsibility that we don’t use the resources to fix the voices of those who can’t sing. You give your 99% and bring it to 100% with auto-tune,” he said.

Sonu also spoke about actors using auto-tune while singing for films. He said there is nothing wrong with actors using the technology if they want to fulfil their dream of singing, but they should not take the place of professional singers. “Many actors use auto-tune for their songs, and it’s absolutely fine if they use it to enjoy their dreams. But they cannot replace singers,” he added.

Sonu recently lent his voice to Tabassum from Batwara 1947, composed by AR Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Abhimanyu Singh, among others. Sonu will also perform at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on August 30 as part of his Revolution Tour.