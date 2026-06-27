ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonu Mishra Exits Kala Hiran, Says He Could Not Support 'Propaganda' Against Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Mishra has revealed why he had opted to drop out of the upcoming movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, stating that he could no longer work on a movie which was aimed at ruining the reputation of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. His remarks came after the ongoing legal tussle between Salman and the makers of Kala Hiran.

Mishra, who was originally cast to play Salman Khan in the film, said he had joined the project with a completely different understanding. But after knowing more about the content of the movie, he felt he couldn't be a part of the production.

Speaking to a news agency, Mishra said, "I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with makers, I decided to distance myself from the film."

The actor also alleged that the filmmakers never shared the script with him while he was associated with the project. He further denied reports suggesting that he had received threats from the Bishnoi community.

"There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community. I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it," he said.

Mishra also spoke about the ongoing legal proceedings and said the matter should now be left to the courts. "The hearing on the stay application is scheduled for July 1. We have to keep our faith in the judiciary system," he added.