Sonu Mishra Exits Kala Hiran, Says He Could Not Support 'Propaganda' Against Salman Khan
Sonu Mishra quit Kala Hiran, calling it "propaganda against a senior actor," as Salman Khan continues his legal fight to stop the film's release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Mishra has revealed why he had opted to drop out of the upcoming movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, stating that he could no longer work on a movie which was aimed at ruining the reputation of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. His remarks came after the ongoing legal tussle between Salman and the makers of Kala Hiran.
Mishra, who was originally cast to play Salman Khan in the film, said he had joined the project with a completely different understanding. But after knowing more about the content of the movie, he felt he couldn't be a part of the production.
Speaking to a news agency, Mishra said, "I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with makers, I decided to distance myself from the film."
The actor also alleged that the filmmakers never shared the script with him while he was associated with the project. He further denied reports suggesting that he had received threats from the Bishnoi community.
"There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community. I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it," he said.
Mishra also spoke about the ongoing legal proceedings and said the matter should now be left to the courts. "The hearing on the stay application is scheduled for July 1. We have to keep our faith in the judiciary system," he added.
Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the filming, promotion and release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. According to his legal team, the film is reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to the actor and unlawfully uses his identity while harming his public image. The petition also argues that the film violates his personality and publicity rights.
During the previous hearing, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Salman Khan, requested the court to grant immediate interim relief. He argued that the filmmakers were commercially exploiting the actor's life without obtaining his consent.
"He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released," Sethi submitted before the court.
The filmmakers opposed Salman Khan's request for interim protection. Their lawyer informed the court that he had allegedly received death threats over the matter and had filed an FIR.
After hearing both sides, the Delhi High Court observed that the producer and director had only recently received the legal documents. The court directed Salman Khan's legal team to provide the complete set of pleadings to the respondents and listed the matter before the roster bench for July 1.