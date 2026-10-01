ETV Bharat / entertainment

Despite Marrying Mahesh Bhatt And Becoming Alia's Mother, Soni Razdan Says She Is 'Still A Struggling Actor'

Despite Marrying Mahesh Bhatt And Becoming Alia's Mother, Soni Razdan Says She Is 'Still A Struggling Actor' ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Soni Razdan has said that she still considers herself a struggling actor, despite being married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and being the mother of actor Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview with a webloid, Soni spoke about her career, the challenges she faced in the film industry and why acting has always remained an important part of her identity.

During the interview, Soni was asked who she is beyond her relationships with Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. The actor said that she has always seen herself through her work and her love for acting. “I was a struggling actress. After I married Mahesh Bhatt, I’m still a struggling actress. After I became Alia’s mother, I’m still a struggling actress. That’s who I am. I’m just an actor who really loves acting,” Soni said. She said that she has had the chance to work with some wonderful people and directors during her career. However, she admitted that her journey in the industry was not always easy. Soni also spoke about how her looks may have affected the kind of roles she was offered when she was younger. She feels that her appearance did not always fit the idea of what an actress was expected to look like at the time.