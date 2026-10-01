Despite Marrying Mahesh Bhatt And Becoming Alia's Mother, Soni Razdan Says She Is 'Still A Struggling Actor'
Soni Razdan opened up about her acting journey, saying she remains a "struggling actress" despite being Mahesh Bhatt's wife and Alia Bhatt's mother.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Soni Razdan has said that she still considers herself a struggling actor, despite being married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and being the mother of actor Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview with a webloid, Soni spoke about her career, the challenges she faced in the film industry and why acting has always remained an important part of her identity.
During the interview, Soni was asked who she is beyond her relationships with Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. The actor said that she has always seen herself through her work and her love for acting.
“I was a struggling actress. After I married Mahesh Bhatt, I’m still a struggling actress. After I became Alia’s mother, I’m still a struggling actress. That’s who I am. I’m just an actor who really loves acting,” Soni said.
She said that she has had the chance to work with some wonderful people and directors during her career. However, she admitted that her journey in the industry was not always easy.
Soni also spoke about how her looks may have affected the kind of roles she was offered when she was younger. She feels that her appearance did not always fit the idea of what an actress was expected to look like at the time.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been a very smooth ride for me. Because I’m sure if I had looked much more Indian, it would have been a lot easier. Because I don’t think I’m lacking in the department of talent,” she said.
The actor further explained that her “unusual looks” may have been a hurdle when she was starting out. She also pointed out that things could be different for a young actor today.
“Perhaps, if I had been 25 today, that wouldn’t have been an issue. But when I was 25, that was, I think, the hurdle I had to face,” Soni said.
Soni began her career with theatre and initially thought that she would spend her entire career performing on stage. However, she soon realised that theatre did not provide enough financial support.
“But I started with theatre. And I always thought I would be a theatre actor, not realising that theatre doesn’t give you any money. So very soon, I had to come down to reality,” she recalled.
For Soni, acting was never only about looking glamorous on screen. She wanted to be recognised for her performances and as an actor. Over the years, she has worked across films, television and web series. Soni was recently seen in the series Shaque: Trust No One, which is streaming on Netflix.