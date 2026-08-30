Sonam Wangchuk Responds To Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Denial, Salman Khan's Viral 'It's Done Bro' Remark
Sonam Wangchuk shares his take on Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots claim and Salman Khan's 'it's done, bro' comment during the NEET students protest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 30, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to recent comments by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, and his responses have ranged from a playful dig to a more measured take. The activist bagged headlines after he backed students protest over NEET paper leak in June- July 2026.
Wangchuk recently appeared on a podcast, where he was asked about Aamir's denial that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 film 3 Idiots was based on him. He also reacted to Salman's now-viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" remark, which the actor had made while urging him to end his hunger strike.
AND FINALLY....— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 27, 2026
I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains.
Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/BBp5k6JY9X
Sonam Wangchuk jokes about Aamir Khan's 'memory loss'
The discussion around Aamir began after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, claimed that the film's Phunsukh Wangdu character was inspired by Wangchuk. Aamir later dismissed the claim as "wrong". Wangchuk, however, had his own explanation for why Aamir may not remember their interaction in the same way.
During the podcast, Wangchuk referred to videos that had resurfaced showing Aamir watching one of his speeches. He joked that the actor may have forgotten their meeting because he was dressed as his Ghajini character at the time. "In the videos that resurfaced, he was watching my speech in his Ghajini outfit. Maybe because he was in the 'Ghajini outfit', he may have encountered short-term memory loss. He may have forgotten our meeting after 15 minutes. So, I'm not surprised," he said.
🎬 Aamir Khan sets the record straight on 3 Idiots: “The character had nothing to do with #SonamWangchuk.— Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) July 17, 2026
We didn’t even know about him while shooting the film, and he himself acknowledged it.” Facts matter as much as stories. 🎥
#AamirKhan #3Idiots #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/OmPcr3W5uw
Wangchuk went on to reveal that his interaction with Aamir was more detailed than a brief meeting. According to him, the two had discussed several ideas, which could have later influenced the film. "They say he gets too immersed in his characters. So, maybe he was too immersed in the Ghajini character when he saw me receive an award at an award function he also attended. Otherwise, we discussed a lot of ideas," Wangchuk said.
Back In My Village…— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 31, 2026
But haven’t forgotten the causes.
With hopes that government will fulfil the remaining promises too…
No copyrights share freely #cjp #sonamwangchuknews pic.twitter.com/785UObJNqA
At the same time, he made it clear that he was not claiming that the entire Phunsukh Wangdu character was copied from his life. Instead, he described his possible connection to the character as an influence or inspiration. "That's what we call an influence or an inspiration, right? Maybe he went with all those ideas to his writers and changed the script. There was already a script. Maybe he did it subconsciously, and maybe the writers didn't know where it came from. I don't have any issue with that, whatever the case may be," he said.
JUST TO THANK YOU ALL...— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) August 4, 2026
It's 5 days since I'm back in my remote village & 12 days since I broke my fast. I've regained 6 of the 11 kilos I lost.
Thank you all for restoring my faith & hope in the youth, in the nation, and in democracy again. pic.twitter.com/k6mRP6qau9
Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Salman Khan's 'it's done, bro' remark
Wangchuk also addressed Salman Khan's comments during the podcast. In June, Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Salman later spoke about the student protests and urged them to return home. He also asked Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike.
The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026
"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," Salman had written. The remark quickly became a viral meme. During the podcast, Wangchuk was even offered a T-shirt carrying Salman's "Sonam, it's done bro" line. He agreed to keep it, calling it a "healthy sentiment".
It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better…— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026
His response to Salman was far more restrained than his joke about Aamir. "Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki. Aage peeche, daayen baayen dekhna padta hai. Lekin unhone kuch kaha uski main izzat karta hoon," Wangchuk said. He acknowledged that everyone may have their own compulsions and circumstances, while stressing that he respected Salman for speaking out.