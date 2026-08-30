ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonam Wangchuk Responds To Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Denial, Salman Khan's Viral 'It's Done Bro' Remark

During the podcast, Wangchuk referred to videos that had resurfaced showing Aamir watching one of his speeches. He joked that the actor may have forgotten their meeting because he was dressed as his Ghajini character at the time. "In the videos that resurfaced, he was watching my speech in his Ghajini outfit. Maybe because he was in the 'Ghajini outfit', he may have encountered short-term memory loss. He may have forgotten our meeting after 15 minutes. So, I'm not surprised," he said.

The discussion around Aamir began after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, claimed that the film's Phunsukh Wangdu character was inspired by Wangchuk. Aamir later dismissed the claim as "wrong". Wangchuk, however, had his own explanation for why Aamir may not remember their interaction in the same way.

Wangchuk recently appeared on a podcast, where he was asked about Aamir's denial that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 film 3 Idiots was based on him. He also reacted to Salman's now-viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" remark, which the actor had made while urging him to end his hunger strike.

Hyderabad: Activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to recent comments by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, and his responses have ranged from a playful dig to a more measured take. The activist bagged headlines after he backed students protest over NEET paper leak in June- July 2026.

Wangchuk went on to reveal that his interaction with Aamir was more detailed than a brief meeting. According to him, the two had discussed several ideas, which could have later influenced the film. "They say he gets too immersed in his characters. So, maybe he was too immersed in the Ghajini character when he saw me receive an award at an award function he also attended. Otherwise, we discussed a lot of ideas," Wangchuk said.

At the same time, he made it clear that he was not claiming that the entire Phunsukh Wangdu character was copied from his life. Instead, he described his possible connection to the character as an influence or inspiration. "That's what we call an influence or an inspiration, right? Maybe he went with all those ideas to his writers and changed the script. There was already a script. Maybe he did it subconsciously, and maybe the writers didn't know where it came from. I don't have any issue with that, whatever the case may be," he said.

Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Salman Khan's 'it's done, bro' remark

Wangchuk also addressed Salman Khan's comments during the podcast. In June, Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Salman later spoke about the student protests and urged them to return home. He also asked Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike.

"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," Salman had written. The remark quickly became a viral meme. During the podcast, Wangchuk was even offered a T-shirt carrying Salman's "Sonam, it's done bro" line. He agreed to keep it, calling it a "healthy sentiment".

His response to Salman was far more restrained than his joke about Aamir. "Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki. Aage peeche, daayen baayen dekhna padta hai. Lekin unhone kuch kaha uski main izzat karta hoon," Wangchuk said. He acknowledged that everyone may have their own compulsions and circumstances, while stressing that he respected Salman for speaking out.