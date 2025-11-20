ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Confirms Second Pregnancy; Priyanka, Kareena, Others Congratulate

Soon after the post went up, many Bollywood stars sent her their love. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations." Kareena Kapoor commented, "Sona and Anand," with heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra said, "Congrats mamacitaaa." Bhumi Pednekar also wrote, "Congratulations." Fans also filled the comment section with good wishes and heart emojis.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced expecting her second baby with husband Anand Ahuja. She shared the happy news on Instagram. Sonam posted a set of pictures where she is seen wearing a bright hot-pink wool suit with big padded shoulders. The actor is seen caressing her baby bump with a soft smile. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Mother."

Sonam shared another story where she confirmed that her due date is in Spring 2026. This will be her second child after more than three years. Sonam and Anand welcomed their first baby, a son named Vayu, in August 2022. At that time, the couple shared a sweet note saying they were grateful and that their lives had changed forever.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. Many film stars attended their wedding celebrations. After her first child was born, Sonam took a break from acting to focus on family life. But she often shares photos, fashion looks and family moments on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy (Photo: Instagram)

The 40-year-old actor made her film debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. She went on to star in films such as Delhi 6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. Her most recent film appearance was in the 2023 movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the crime thriller featured Sonam in a leading role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

Read More