ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Buckle Up Kiddos': Sonakshi Sinha Mocks Outrage Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Mom On Papa's Lap' Story

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha, who frequently shares her perspectives on social media, added a pinch of humour to the ongoing debate that sparked after Rahul Gandhi shared a childhood memory. It all started on November 16 when Rahul spoke about the bond that his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, shared. He was speaking at the launch of Sonia’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.

Rahul shared a memory from his childhood and said at every meal his mother would be sitting on his father’s lap. “Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing,” he said.

He added that when he went to his friends’ houses, he was surprised. Their parents did not sit like that. So he would ask them, “Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?” He also said he and his sister Priyanka grew up watching that kind of love. He said he had seen his parents argue only once in his life.

Clips of his remarks went viral on social media garnering both positive and contrasting responses. Have a look at the video that sparked the online debate below:

Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for being vocal about social and political issues, shared a humorous reaction to the situation. Soon after Rahul's clip went viral, the Dabangg star reposted a note from the page Woemaniyah in her Instagram Story.

The note questioned why people were so upset about a husband and wife being affectionate with each other. It went on to say that a husband and wife being in love with each other should not look like a "social transgression."