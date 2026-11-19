'Buckle Up Kiddos': Sonakshi Sinha Mocks Outrage Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Mom On Papa's Lap' Story
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha added a pinch of humour to the ongoing debate that sparked after Rahul Gandhi shared a childhood memory
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha, who frequently shares her perspectives on social media, added a pinch of humour to the ongoing debate that sparked after Rahul Gandhi shared a childhood memory. It all started on November 16 when Rahul spoke about the bond that his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, shared. He was speaking at the launch of Sonia’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.
Rahul shared a memory from his childhood and said at every meal his mother would be sitting on his father’s lap. “Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing,” he said.
He added that when he went to his friends’ houses, he was surprised. Their parents did not sit like that. So he would ask them, “Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?” He also said he and his sister Priyanka grew up watching that kind of love. He said he had seen his parents argue only once in his life.
Clips of his remarks went viral on social media garnering both positive and contrasting responses. Have a look at the video that sparked the online debate below:
#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I see Amrinder Singh Ji here... We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amrinder Singh on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight. I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, "Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?" At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap..." (Source: Congress)— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for being vocal about social and political issues, shared a humorous reaction to the situation. Soon after Rahul's clip went viral, the Dabangg star reposted a note from the page Woemaniyah in her Instagram Story.
The note questioned why people were so upset about a husband and wife being affectionate with each other. It went on to say that a husband and wife being in love with each other should not look like a "social transgression."
Sonakshi added her own line on top of it with lots of laughing emojis and wrote, "Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's comin their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you’ll are right now)."
Rahul later responded in his own way. He shared a photo of a 12th-century sculpture from the Hoysaleshwara Temple in Karnataka. It shows Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva’s lap. He also wrote that fear, anger and hatred stop people from experiencing love.
Circling back to Sonakshi, the daughter of politician and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, is married to actor Zaheer Iqbal. The actor frequently shares glimpses of her personal life on social media.
When she weighed in on Rahul's viral clip, some agreed with her while others said actors should not comment on politics.
On the work front, Sonakshi was seen in the legal drama System which released on Amazon Prime Video in May. Her next was Tu Hai Meri Kiran, a theatrical release co-starring her husband, Zaheer. The film underperformed at the box office upon its release in October.