ETV Bharat / entertainment

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Ending: A Wedding, A Curse And A Devastating Twist Explained

Hyderabad: The ending of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen left the audience feeling shaken and disturbed and even questioning their own relationships. Created by Haley Z Boston, the horror drama blends romance and supernatural terror into a chilling question: What if the person you're about to marry isn't your soulmate?

According to Boston, the emotional impact of the final episode has gone beyond fiction. "I was like, 'Whoa, that's powerful, I was just writing what felt true to me'," she told Netflix Tudum, reacting to viewers who admitted the show made them rethink their relationships.

The story revolves around Rachel, portrayed by Camila Morrone, who finds out a horrific fact about her family. For a long time, Rachel's family has been suffering from a curse that has forced all of them, including Rachel, to marry their soulmates before sundown on their respective wedding days, or else they would die from bleeding. Worse, if the marriage does not happen, the curse spreads to the partner's entire family.

The origin of the curse dates back centuries. A grieving bride once begged Death to revive her dead groom. Death agreed to her terms, but only if all women in her bloodline marry her soulmate with no hesitation or doubt, or they would die. However, over time, the curse spread to more women when one man refused to marry his fiancée, unknowingly spreading the curse to her lineage as well. This is where Rachel’s story starts.

Rachel is engaged to Nicky, played by Adam DiMarco. At first, their relationship appears normal, but as the wedding approaches, doubts begin to surface. Rachel is torn between fear and love. She considers taking a potion that could remove all doubt and guarantee that Nicky is her soulmate. But in the end, she chooses faith over certainty.

"She is torn. There's doubt, but in that moment, there's enough evidence in her mind to say, 'I think he is my soulmate'," Morrone explained.

However, things fall apart when Nicky begins to question the very idea of marriage after learning about his mother's infidelity. His belief system collapses at the worst possible moment. "It definitely shatters his worldview," DiMarco said. "He starts to question the concept of marriage."

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (Photo: Screengrab from the trailer)

On the wedding day, Rachel is ready to go ahead with the ceremony. But Nicky refuses to marry her because he doesn't trust her. He doesn't believe her warnings about the curse and ignores them. That decision proves fatal. As sundown approaches, Rachel not only remains unmarried but also loses faith in Nicky. She realises he never truly believed or understood her.