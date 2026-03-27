Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Ending: A Wedding, A Curse And A Devastating Twist Explained
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen finale explores love, doubt, and a family curse, as a wedding day spirals into secrets and devastating consequences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ending of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen left the audience feeling shaken and disturbed and even questioning their own relationships. Created by Haley Z Boston, the horror drama blends romance and supernatural terror into a chilling question: What if the person you're about to marry isn't your soulmate?
According to Boston, the emotional impact of the final episode has gone beyond fiction. "I was like, 'Whoa, that's powerful, I was just writing what felt true to me'," she told Netflix Tudum, reacting to viewers who admitted the show made them rethink their relationships.
The story revolves around Rachel, portrayed by Camila Morrone, who finds out a horrific fact about her family. For a long time, Rachel's family has been suffering from a curse that has forced all of them, including Rachel, to marry their soulmates before sundown on their respective wedding days, or else they would die from bleeding. Worse, if the marriage does not happen, the curse spreads to the partner's entire family.
The origin of the curse dates back centuries. A grieving bride once begged Death to revive her dead groom. Death agreed to her terms, but only if all women in her bloodline marry her soulmate with no hesitation or doubt, or they would die. However, over time, the curse spread to more women when one man refused to marry his fiancée, unknowingly spreading the curse to her lineage as well. This is where Rachel’s story starts.
Rachel is engaged to Nicky, played by Adam DiMarco. At first, their relationship appears normal, but as the wedding approaches, doubts begin to surface. Rachel is torn between fear and love. She considers taking a potion that could remove all doubt and guarantee that Nicky is her soulmate. But in the end, she chooses faith over certainty.
"She is torn. There's doubt, but in that moment, there's enough evidence in her mind to say, 'I think he is my soulmate'," Morrone explained.
However, things fall apart when Nicky begins to question the very idea of marriage after learning about his mother's infidelity. His belief system collapses at the worst possible moment. "It definitely shatters his worldview," DiMarco said. "He starts to question the concept of marriage."
On the wedding day, Rachel is ready to go ahead with the ceremony. But Nicky refuses to marry her because he doesn't trust her. He doesn't believe her warnings about the curse and ignores them. That decision proves fatal. As sundown approaches, Rachel not only remains unmarried but also loses faith in Nicky. She realises he never truly believed or understood her.
"That's the biggest betrayal," Morrone said, explaining Rachel's emotional breaking point. At that moment, the curse is triggered. The curse spreads to Nicky's entire family. But it does not affect everyone equally. Only those who are married and secretly doubt their partner as a soulmate begin to suffer.
One by one, several family members die in a gruesome manner, bleeding uncontrollably. In panic, Nicky tries to fix his mistake. He rushes to marry Rachel, hoping to stop the curse. But it is too late. "He's desperate… he's just trying to do the right thing and failing miserably," DiMarco said.
Rachel, now aware that Nicky is not her soulmate, still goes through with the marriage. This seals her fate. Rachel dies because she marries someone she does not truly believe is her soulmate. In the world of the show, belief is everything. Even a small doubt can be deadly. Her death is not just physical; it marks the complete collapse of her relationship and trust.
In a major twist, Rachel is reborn as The Witness, a mysterious figure who has been present at cursed weddings for generations. Earlier, this role was held by a man who became part of the curse after it spread to his fiancée's bloodline. His job was to show up at every wedding and watch love and death repeat. Now, that burden passes to Rachel.
The previous Witness finally dies, freed after centuries. Rachel takes his place, becoming immortal but bound to observe every future wedding in Nicky's family.
The show ends on a quiet but powerful note. Rachel, now emotionally detached, says goodbye to Nicky. He is left broken, having witnessed the death of many family members. In shock, he clutches a teddy bear. "It's shock… like you're living in a nightmare," DiMarco said about Nicky's state.
Rachel, on the other hand, appears calm and distant. She asks for her lighter and walks away, marking the end of their relationship. Boston described it simply: "The show is about a breakup, ultimately."
The finale also explains why some characters survive while others do not. The curse only kills those who are married and do not truly believe in their partner as their soulmate. Those who genuinely believe, even if their relationship seems flawed, survive.
Throughout the series, foxes appear in different scenes. These animals symbolise Rachel's emotional journey. From being trapped and wounded to finally breaking free, the fox mirrors Rachel's transformation. Boston explained that the fox "represented how she's feeling at different points in the story."
While Rachel's ending may seem tragic, it also hints at a new beginning. "I think it's a second chance at life," Morrone said. Unlike the previous Witness, Rachel may try to change things. She could warn future victims and attempt to break the cycle. Boston also believes Rachel would be more empathetic and less cruel in her role.
At its core, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is not just about a supernatural curse. It’s about love, it’s about doubt, and it’s about the consequences of emotional disconnect. We are forced to confront a reality in the finale that’s uncomfortable to think about: love may not be enough if there’s no understanding or belief. Because sometimes, the scariest thing isn’t the curse, it’s the realisation that the person you love may never understand you at all.
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