ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Some Stories Ask For Patience': Yash's Toxic Postponed Again For Global Release Plans

Hyderabad: Fans have to wait a little longer for Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres on June 4, has now been postponed once again. The announcement came through a heartfelt note shared by the team and Yash himself.

Explaining the decision, the actor said the film holds a special place for everyone involved. "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey," he shared. Yash also spoke about the global response the film received when it was presented at CinemaCon. "Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," he said.