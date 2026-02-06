ETV Bharat / entertainment

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok - What Happens After Jinwoo's Story Ends?

Hyderabad: Solo Leveling ended with Sung Jinwoo saving the world and bringing an end to the long war against the Monarchs. For many readers, his journey felt complete. However, this story continues even after final battle. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok answers an important question - what happens after Solo Leveling?

The sequel is set several years after the events of the original series. The world appears peaceful, and dungeon breaks are no longer a daily fear. Sung Jinwoo has stepped away from the spotlight, choosing a quiet life after everything he sacrificed. But this calm period does not last long, as new dangers slowly begin to emerge.

At the centre of the story is Sung Suho, the son of Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in. Suho grows up like any normal child, unaware of the true scale of his family's past. He does not realise that he carries powerful abilities within him. When strange gates start opening again and the world's protective balance weakens, Suho is forced into a life he never asked for.