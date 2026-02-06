Solo Leveling: Ragnarok - What Happens After Jinwoo's Story Ends?
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok continues the saga through Sung Suho, as he inherits Jinwoo's legacy and defends Earth against powerful cosmic beings called the Itarim.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : February 6, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Solo Leveling ended with Sung Jinwoo saving the world and bringing an end to the long war against the Monarchs. For many readers, his journey felt complete. However, this story continues even after final battle. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok answers an important question - what happens after Solo Leveling?
The sequel is set several years after the events of the original series. The world appears peaceful, and dungeon breaks are no longer a daily fear. Sung Jinwoo has stepped away from the spotlight, choosing a quiet life after everything he sacrificed. But this calm period does not last long, as new dangers slowly begin to emerge.
At the centre of the story is Sung Suho, the son of Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in. Suho grows up like any normal child, unaware of the true scale of his family's past. He does not realise that he carries powerful abilities within him. When strange gates start opening again and the world's protective balance weakens, Suho is forced into a life he never asked for.
The new threat comes from the Itarim, god-like beings from other worlds who are believed to be the creators of life. With the Monarchs gone, the Itarim see Earth as an easy target. Their arrival changes the story's direction, turning small-scale battles into a massive conflict that stretches beyond Earth and into other dimensions.
Suho begins his journey through a mission called "Courage of the Weak," reminding readers of how Jinwoo once started his own path. At first, Suho struggles and lacks confidence. Slowly, he begins to unlock his hidden strength. While he inherits parts of the Shadow Monarch's power, Suho learns that he must grow in his own way rather than live in his father's shadow.
As Jinwoo fights enemies far away from Earth, Suho becomes humanity's last hope. He gathers allies, including the successors of the fallen Monarchs, and trains to face the growing danger. Over time, Suho rises as the Monarch of Transcendence and becomes the Guardian of the World Tree, helping maintain balance between worlds.
In the end, Suho defeats the Itarim and restores stability to the world. The story concludes with an emotional reunion between Suho and his parents. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok shows that even after a legend's story ends, a new chapter can always begin.
Read More
- 'No Noise, No Pressure, No Proving': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Post Talks About Balanced Life After Marrying Raj Nidimoru
- After Retirement Announcement, Arijit Singh Teams Up With Salman Khan - Lulia Vantur For Tere Sang From Echoes of Us
- Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Promotions; Says 'No Intent To Hurt Any Community'