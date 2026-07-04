ETV Bharat / entertainment

Solo Leveling: Beyond The System Now In Production; Theatrical Anime Film Continues Story After Season 2

Hyderabad: Fans of Solo Leveling have a big reason to celebrate. A brand-new theatrical anime film, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, has officially been announced and is now in production.

The announcement was made by Crunchyroll and Aniplex, who are co-producing the film along with Netmarble, D&C MEDIA and Kakao Piccoma. Along with confirming the project, the makers also revealed the film’s official English title and released its first teaser key visual. However, they have not yet shared the release date or other story details.

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will continue the story from the end of Solo Leveling Season 2, titled Arise from the Shadows. This means the film will serve as a direct sequel, taking the story forward after the events of the second season.

The animation for the film is once again being handled by A-1 Pictures, the studio known for its work on Sword Art Online and the Solo Leveling anime series.