Solo Leveling: Beyond The System Now In Production; Theatrical Anime Film Continues Story After Season 2
Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has officially been announced and is in production. The theatrical anime film will continue Sung Jinwoo's story after Season 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans of Solo Leveling have a big reason to celebrate. A brand-new theatrical anime film, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, has officially been announced and is now in production.
The announcement was made by Crunchyroll and Aniplex, who are co-producing the film along with Netmarble, D&C MEDIA and Kakao Piccoma. Along with confirming the project, the makers also revealed the film’s official English title and released its first teaser key visual. However, they have not yet shared the release date or other story details.
Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will continue the story from the end of Solo Leveling Season 2, titled Arise from the Shadows. This means the film will serve as a direct sequel, taking the story forward after the events of the second season.
The animation for the film is once again being handled by A-1 Pictures, the studio known for its work on Sword Art Online and the Solo Leveling anime series.
Originally, Solo Leveling began as a Korean web novel written by Chugong. It was later adapted into a hugely successful webtoon, with illustrations by DUBU of REDICE STUDIO and adaptation by h-goon. Over the years, the series has become one of the world’s most popular Korean titles, recording more than 650 million page views on Japan’s digital platform Piccoma before receiving its anime adaptation.
The story follows Sung Jinwoo, a weak Hunter living in a world where mysterious Gates connect Earth to dangerous dimensions filled with monsters. After a life-changing incident, Jinwoo gains a unique power that allows him to become stronger by completing missions and leveling up. He slowly transforms from the weakest Hunter into the strongest.
The first two seasons of the anime are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.
The announcement was made during Anime Expo, where fans also got an early look at a new promotional concept video for the upcoming film. Although the makers have kept most details under wraps, the confirmation of Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has already created excitement among anime fans worldwide, who are now eagerly waiting for more updates on the highly anticipated movie.