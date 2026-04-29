ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sohum Shah Announces Tumbbad 2 Release Date, Says 'Legacy Of Greed Continues'

Sharing the announcement, Sohum wrote, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues." The line instantly brought back the eerie tone of the original film, building anticipation among fans who have long waited for the story to continue. The sequel comes after the successful re-release of Tumbbad in 2024, which reintroduced the film to a wider audience and strengthened its cult following. Known for its rich storytelling and haunting visuals, Tumbbad carved a special place in Indian cinema, especially within the folklore horror genre.

Hyderabad: The wait for Tumbbad 2 just got more exciting as the makers have finally announced its release date, setting the stage for the return of one of India's most unique horror worlds. Actor-producer Sohum Shah shared the update on social media, along with a striking poster that hints at a darker and more intense sequel.

Talking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said, "Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story." He added that the film will stay true to its roots while offering something fresh. "It will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds," he said.

Director Adesh Prasad also spoke about the challenges of continuing such a beloved story. "Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further," he explained.

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios highlighted the scale of the sequel, saying, "Tumbbad 2 is envisioned as a grander cinematic experience, with a story that deepens the universe while keeping audiences thoroughly engaged." The film is being produced under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, with distribution handled by Pen Marudhar.