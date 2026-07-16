Sohail Khan Says He Carried Childhood Sexual Harassment In Silence For Years Before Confiding In Father Salim
Sohail Khan revealed he was sexually harassed as a child and remained silent for years before opening up to father Salim Khan as an adult.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sohail Khan opened up about a painful childhood memory in the latest episode of Alliance. The actor and filmmaker revealed that he was sexually harassed as a child but stayed silent about it for years. He said he only gathered the courage to tell his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, after becoming an adult.
During a conversation with fellow contestants Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail spoke about why he strongly believes children should never stay quiet if they face bullying or abuse. He said he has always told his own children to speak to him openly, no matter what happens.
Sharing his own experience, Sohail said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, ‘Daddy, this happened to me.’ He said, ‘Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).’ I said, ‘I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.’ I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."
🚨 Sohail Khan opens up about experiencing s*xual h@rrasement.— 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 16, 2026
He revealed he carried the burden of shame for years before finally confiding in his father.#SohailKhan #Bollywood #TrendingNow #TheAllience pic.twitter.com/knF7OxmMqv
His confession left the other contestants moved. Sohail said children often keep such experiences to themselves because they feel embarrassed or scared, even though they have done nothing wrong. Through his story, he encouraged parents to create an environment where their children feel safe enough to speak up.
The episode also saw Sohail get emotional while talking about his family. Speaking to host Kunal Kemmu, he said that he misses them deeply. He also said that although he has hosted and judged reality shows in the past, participating as a contestant made him realise how difficult the experience really is. Sohail said the show taught him something that he had not learnt in the last 55 years of his life.
Apart from his emotional moments, the actor has also been making headlines for his reunion with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on the show. Seema recently entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant, and their warm interaction was appreciated by viewers. Since joining the competition, she has also been seen encouraging Sohail and helping him understand the game better.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality show where contestants compete in physical tasks while also building strategies and alliances to stay in the game. The new episodes of Alliance drop every day at 12 PM on Prime Video.