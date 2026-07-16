ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sohail Khan Says He Carried Childhood Sexual Harassment In Silence For Years Before Confiding In Father Salim

Hyderabad: Sohail Khan opened up about a painful childhood memory in the latest episode of Alliance. The actor and filmmaker revealed that he was sexually harassed as a child but stayed silent about it for years. He said he only gathered the courage to tell his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, after becoming an adult.

During a conversation with fellow contestants Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail spoke about why he strongly believes children should never stay quiet if they face bullying or abuse. He said he has always told his own children to speak to him openly, no matter what happens.

Sharing his own experience, Sohail said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, ‘Daddy, this happened to me.’ He said, ‘Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).’ I said, ‘I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.’ I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."