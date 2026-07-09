ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sohail Khan Opens Up About Divorce, Gives Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh THIS Advice On Alliance

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh will be seen together on the reality show Alliance. Years after ending their marriage, the former couple has shown that mutual respect and friendship can continue even after a divorce. Ahead of joining the show, Seema revealed that Sohail had a simple but meaningful piece of advice for her. Speaking about their conversation, she said he encouraged her to remain herself and not let anyone intimidate her during the competition. "We had a conversation. He just said, 'Be yourself.' I also told him, 'Just be yourself,'" Seema shared. She then revealed Sohail's one important warning before she entered the house. "He said, 'Whatever happens, don't get bullied.'" Laughing, she told him, "You're there now," suggesting that his presence on the show meant she had nothing to worry about. Their light-hearted exchange has been appreciated by fans, especially because it reflects the comfort and understanding they continue to share despite no longer being married.