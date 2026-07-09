Sohail Khan Opens Up About Divorce, Gives Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh THIS Advice On Alliance
Sohail Khan advised ex-wife Seema Sajdeh to stay true to herself and not get bullied on Alliance, while also taking responsibility for their marriage.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 9, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-producer Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh will be seen together on the reality show Alliance. Years after ending their marriage, the former couple has shown that mutual respect and friendship can continue even after a divorce.
Ahead of joining the show, Seema revealed that Sohail had a simple but meaningful piece of advice for her. Speaking about their conversation, she said he encouraged her to remain herself and not let anyone intimidate her during the competition. "We had a conversation. He just said, 'Be yourself.' I also told him, 'Just be yourself,'" Seema shared.
Sohail Khan ki wildcard entry dekhne ka excitement alag hi level par hai! 🔥— 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑 (@IamRealGamer1) July 2, 2026
Bas ek sawaal hai... itne bade Khan family member ko contestant bankar reality show khelne ki zarurat kyun padi? 🤔#Alliance #SohailKhan #AllianceOnPrimepic.twitter.com/9yPqOwRltM
She then revealed Sohail's one important warning before she entered the house. "He said, 'Whatever happens, don't get bullied.'" Laughing, she told him, "You're there now," suggesting that his presence on the show meant she had nothing to worry about. Their light-hearted exchange has been appreciated by fans, especially because it reflects the comfort and understanding they continue to share despite no longer being married.
🛑 wildcard Alert in #Alliance— Rohan (@Bigboss_check) July 8, 2026
Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh will Enter the show .
Tommorow Episode Gonna 🔥
Aly Goni vs kushal Tondon Excited for this Rivalry ☠️
Let's see which show wc will create big impact #lockupp2 or #Allianceonprimepic.twitter.com/tpLlH3S30r
Interestingly, Seema joked that she should have been the one giving Sohail advice, as she has already appeared in reality shows before, while Alliance marks his first reality television outing.
Earlier, during a conversation with host Kunal Kemmu, Sohail opened up about his relationship with Seema and made a heartfelt confession about their marriage. Looking back at their journey together, he admitted that he takes responsibility for the mistakes that led to their separation. "Let me admit on national TV that whatever mistakes must have happened between us, I take the onus and responsibility," Sohail said. His honest admission struck an emotional chord with viewers and was widely praised for its maturity.
So adorable ❤️#TheAlliance #SohailKhan pic.twitter.com/OQuME7T35I— BiggBoss fan (@Boss19Bigg13445) July 9, 2026
Sohail and Seema married in 1998 after dating for several years. During their marriage, they welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After spending more than two decades together, the couple officially divorced in 2022. Despite going their separate ways, they have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and are committed to co-parenting their children.
Salman Khan's story supporting his brother Sohail Khan in The Alliance. 👀🔥#TheAlliance #SalmanKhan #SohailKhan pic.twitter.com/pRCvrrgBWy— Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 5, 2026
On Alliance, Sohail has also spoken about the importance of family in his life. He revealed that he often turns to his elder brother Salman Khan whenever he needs guidance, saying that wisdom in the family has never depended on age. According to Sohail, the Khan family has always stood by one another through every phase of life.