ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala Wishes Naga Chaitanya On His Birthday With A Kiss And Romantic Note

Hyderabad: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala made her husband Naga Chaitanya's 40th birthday extra special with a romantic social media post. On Monday, November 23, the Monkey Man actor shared a carousel featuring some adorable moments with the actor, accompanied by a short but affectionate birthday message. Keeping the note simple, Sobhita wrote, "Happy birthday lover."

The first picture in the carousel features Sobhita and Chaitanya sharing a kiss under a beautiful yellow archway. The picture appears to be a throwback from their holiday in Cyprus earlier. The second slide is a short video featuring Chaitanya through a kaleidoscope. The carousel also includes another picture of the couple posing together for the camera.

Sobhita's birthday wish comes shortly after Chaitanya expressed his affection for her during the promotions of his upcoming film, Vrushakarma. The actor referred to his wife as his "love", giving fans another glimpse into their relationship.

Despite being public figures, Sobhita and Chaitanya have largely maintained a private approach to their relationship. Their romance first attracted attention in 2022, but the two chose not to address speculation surrounding their dating life for a considerable period. During an appearance on Jagapathi Babu's talk show Jayammu Nischayammuraa, Chaitanya revealed that their connection started on Instagram. Sobhita had commented on a social media post about his cloud kitchen venture, Shoyu, which eventually led to conversations between them.

What followed was an old-school lunch date in Mumbai and a trip to Bandipur. The two also bonded over their shared interest in fast cars, while a vacation in London in March 2023 reportedly brought them closer. The couple eventually made their relationship official on August 8, 2024, through an intimate engagement ceremony at Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad.

Before their engagement, Chaitanya had proposed to Sobhita during a trip to Goa. They tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, in the presence of family members and close friends.