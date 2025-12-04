Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Heartfelt Post On First Wedding Anniversary; Naga Chaitanya Says, 'I Can Conquer Anything With Her Next To Me'
Sobhita Dhulipala drops an emotional post on her first wedding anniversary, celebrating a year of togetherness with Naga Chaitanya.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Today marks the first wedding anniversary of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Celebrating one year of marital bliss, Sobhita shared a heartfelt post on social media. The actress delighted fans with a beautiful glimpse from their wedding wherein the two also shared what they mean to each other.
Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024. The couple entered wedlock in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was held at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios. Their wedding was the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Chaitanya's grandfather and Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao, commemorating the actor-producer's birth centenary last year.
On their first wedding anniversary, Sobhita took to her Instagram handle and penned a note drenched in love. Cherishing the year that went by, she wrote, "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire." She concluded the post with, "One year as Mrs!"
The video encapsulates some of the highlights from the wedding. From joyous and celebratory rituals to emotional moments, the video allows a glimpse into the splendour of Sobhita and Chay's Telugu wedding.
The couple is also seen expressing their innermost feelings. Sobhita says, "I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void, because I think we are complete on our own, and yet in his absence I would not be complete."
Acknowledging how important Sobhita's presence in his life is, Naga Chaitanya says, "When I wake up and when I go to sleep, the thought of her, knowing that she is in my life, is such a comforting feeling, and it gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her next to me," Chaitanya said.
Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August 2024 and were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1.
