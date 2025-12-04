ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Heartfelt Post On First Wedding Anniversary; Naga Chaitanya Says, 'I Can Conquer Anything With Her Next To Me'

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya celebrate first wedding anniversary ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Today marks the first wedding anniversary of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Celebrating one year of marital bliss, Sobhita shared a heartfelt post on social media. The actress delighted fans with a beautiful glimpse from their wedding wherein the two also shared what they mean to each other. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024. The couple entered wedlock in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was held at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios. Their wedding was the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Chaitanya's grandfather and Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao, commemorating the actor-producer's birth centenary last year. On their first wedding anniversary, Sobhita took to her Instagram handle and penned a note drenched in love. Cherishing the year that went by, she wrote, "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire." She concluded the post with, "One year as Mrs!"