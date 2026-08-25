Sobhita Dhulipala On Marrying Naga Chaitanya: 'I Didn't Think I'd End Up With Someone Who's An Actor'
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals she always wanted a traditional Telugu wedding but never thought of marrying an actor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December 2024. In the first year of their marriage, Sobhita said the couple saw each other infrequently due to work commitments and faced challenges balancing their careers and personal lives.
In an interview, Sobhita spoke about the importance of nurturing their relationship. Talking about navigating a new marriage when both are actors, Sobhita said, "Within a few weeks of being married (in December 2024), I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy."
Dhulipala also said that although she always wanted a traditional Telugu wedding, she never thought she would marry another actor. "I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child," said Sobhita, who married Naga Chaitanya, who comes from one of the Telugu film industry's most prominent film families, the Akkineni family.
Talking about her film choices, the Made in Heaven star said, "I knew I had largely done independent cinema and commercial brands are looking for actors who are more visible,” she shared. “Two years later, the same brand wanted to work with me because I was doing unconventional roles. That’s when I started to realise, I don’t need to have different feathers to belong, I am exactly who I should be."
Earlier this year, Sobhita was seen playing a crime podcaster in Sharan Koppisetty's Telugu thriller Cheekatilo. Coming up next for her is Pa Ranjith's sci-fi action thriller Vettuvam, scheduled to hit big screens later this year.