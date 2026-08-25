ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala On Marrying Naga Chaitanya: 'I Didn't Think I'd End Up With Someone Who's An Actor'

Sobhita Dhuliapala and Naga Chaitanya ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December 2024. In the first year of their marriage, Sobhita said the couple saw each other infrequently due to work commitments and faced challenges balancing their careers and personal lives. In an interview, Sobhita spoke about the importance of nurturing their relationship. Talking about navigating a new marriage when both are actors, Sobhita said, "Within a few weeks of being married (in December 2024), I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy."