Smriti Mandhana's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed After Her Father Suffers Heart Attack

While the wedding preparations were going on, Smriti's father, Srinivas Mandhana felt uneasy. People around him first thought it was stress. But within minutes, his condition worsened. He had suffered a heart attack. The atmosphere at the venue became tense. Family members rushed to help him. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to a private hospital in Sangli.

Sangli, Maharashtra: Smriti Mandhana's wedding celebrations paused for her family and friends amid a medical scare. The Indian vice-captain was all set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli on Sunday. The decorations were up. Guests had arrived. The Mandhana Farm House on Samdoli Road was glowing with flowers and lights. Everyone expected a happy afternoon. But things changed suddenly.

Doctors said that his condition was stable for now, but he needed to be kept under observation. Smriti and other family members reached the hospital soon after. With the family at the hospital, it was clear that the wedding could not continue. The cricketer's manager, Tohin Mishra, told the media, "Smriti was very clear that she does not want to get married in such a situation. The wedding has been postponed indefinitely."

Smriti's teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, and Richa Ghosh were also in Sangli for the wedding. They had taken part in the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. Videos of their dances had gone viral online.

Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised; Wedding Pushed Indefinitely (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Now, the only focus is on Smriti's father getting better. Fans across the country began sending prayers. The couple had decided on the evening muhurat of 4:30 pm, but the unexpected illness changed everything. Even though the wedding is postponed, people hope it will happen once the family is ready and healthy again. For now, the family stands together in a moment of worry and hope.