Smriti Mandhana - Palaash Muchhal's Relationship Timeline: From Dream Proposal To Cancelled Wedding
Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's five-year love story ended after the two confirmed their wedding has been called off.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 7, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Many saw Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal as one of the top couples this year. The women team's star cricketer was all set to tie the knot with the singer. Both of them never shied away from expressing love for each other, giving fans a lot of hope for their relationship. But fate had something else in store. What began as a dreamy romance ended with both officially calling off their wedding.
Here is a look at the timeline of their relationship, from dating to the cancelled wedding.
Smriti and Palaash were in a relationship for more than five years. As time progressed, more and more pictures of Smriti and Palaash popped up on social media, showing how happy they both were. Some fans enjoyed seeing Smriti's pictures holding her trophies, while others loved the fact that Palaash was able to be there for her and support her. The two even marked special days together, celebrating each others birthdays and milestones, sending encouraging messages to one another.
For many people, their relationship felt steady and sincere. The fairytale moment arrived in November this year. Soon after Smriti helped India lift the 2025 Women's World Cup trophy, Palaash proposed to her. He went down on one knee at the DY Patil Stadium, on the same pitch where India had won. The video quickly went viral. People loved how emotional and thoughtful the moment was.
Smriti then shared her happiness with her teammates too. She made a cute Instagram reel with Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy. She used the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya, making the video even sweeter. She looked genuinely happy and proudly showed off her engagement ring.
The pre-wedding festivities started soon after. On November 21, Smriti had her Haldi ceremony. The next day, she had her Mehendi, followed by a lively Sangeet in the evening. Videos from the Sangeet spread across the internet. Palaash sang Gulabi Aankhen for Smriti, and the couple danced to Tenu Leke. Everything looked picture-perfect, as if the wedding was just hours away.
Smriti and Palaash were set to marry on November 23. But suddenly, the wedding was postponed indefinitely. First, reports said Smriti's father was hospitalised with symptoms of a heart attack. Later, news came that Palaash too had been admitted. Soon after, rumours began to swirl online. There were allegations that Palaash had cheated on Smriti on their Sangeet night with the wedding choreographer. Screenshots of alleged flirty messages were also circulated. The choreographers denied all rumours, and none of the allegations were proven. But the internet kept buzzing. Palaash did not publicly respond at the time, and the silence only led to more gossip.
Two weeks later, on December 7, the couple finally broke their silence. Smriti shared an emotional statement on social media. She wrote that the wedding was officially called off. She asked everyone to respect the privacy of both families. She also said she wanted to focus on playing for India and winning trophies.
Palaash Muchhal also posted a statement. He said he had decided to "move on" from the relationship. He expressed pain over how quickly people believed rumours. He added that his team would take legal action against those spreading false claims. Both stars are now choosing to heal in their own way. Palaash recently visited an ashram, while Smriti has not made a public appearance yet.
Read More
- Palak Muchhal Calls Smriti Mandhana Her 'Best Friend' Ahead of Brother Palash's Wedding With The Star Cricketer
- Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Prize Money And More About Salman Khan's Reality Show
- Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Character Linked To Vicky Kaushal's Uri? Netizens Try To Decode