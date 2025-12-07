ETV Bharat / entertainment

Smriti Mandhana - Palaash Muchhal's Relationship Timeline: From Dream Proposal To Cancelled Wedding

Hyderabad: Many saw Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal as one of the top couples this year. The women team's star cricketer was all set to tie the knot with the singer. Both of them never shied away from expressing love for each other, giving fans a lot of hope for their relationship. But fate had something else in store. What began as a dreamy romance ended with both officially calling off their wedding.

Here is a look at the timeline of their relationship, from dating to the cancelled wedding.

Smriti and Palaash were in a relationship for more than five years. As time progressed, more and more pictures of Smriti and Palaash popped up on social media, showing how happy they both were. Some fans enjoyed seeing Smriti's pictures holding her trophies, while others loved the fact that Palaash was able to be there for her and support her. The two even marked special days together, celebrating each others birthdays and milestones, sending encouraging messages to one another.

For many people, their relationship felt steady and sincere. The fairytale moment arrived in November this year. Soon after Smriti helped India lift the 2025 Women's World Cup trophy, Palaash proposed to her. He went down on one knee at the DY Patil Stadium, on the same pitch where India had won. The video quickly went viral. People loved how emotional and thoughtful the moment was.